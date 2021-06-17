Global Reaction Monitoring Market (2021 to 2026) - by Technology, Reaction Mode, End-user and Geography

Dublin, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Reaction Monitoring Market (2021-2026) by Technology, Reaction Mode, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Reaction Monitoring Market is estimated to be USD 1.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.73 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%.



Major factors that drive the market growth are the rising public emphasis on effective pollution monitoring & control especially air pollution, water pollution, and biohazard monitoring & control, widespread use of spectroscopic techniques, increasing drug development pipelines, and stringent regulatory compliance for drug manufacturing & food processing protocols. Also, rapid technological advancements in the field of analytical techniques such as real-time quantification, device miniaturization, and process automation helps in boosting the market growth. Furthermore, rapid expansion and modernization of the pharmaceutical & biotechnology and food processing industries, increasing usage of analytical techniques during quality assessment and increasing public-private funding, investments, & grants for various research activities along with growing number of clinical researches are some of the major factors that helps in boosting the market growth during the forecast period.



However, the high costs associated with analytical instruments and lack of skilled expertise may create hindrances in the growth of the Global Reaction Monitoring Market to a certain extent.



Market Segmentation



The Global Reaction Monitoring Market is segmented further based on Technology, Reaction Mode, End User, and Geography.



By Technology, the market is classified into Spectroscopy, Chromatography, X-ray Diffraction, Calorimetry, and Titrimetry. Amongst all, the Spectroscopy segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Reaction Mode, the market is classified into Quantitative Monitoring and Qualitative Monitoring. Amongst these, the Quantitative Monitoring segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By End User, the market is classified into Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical, and Biotechnology Companies, Life Science & Genomic Research Facilities, Food & Beverages Industry, Pollution Monitoring & Control Industry and Other End Users. Amongst these, the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Geography, North America is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Recent Developments

1. Bruker Corporation introduces the OPTIMUS 2 detector head as part of a new "Augmented On-Axis Transmission Kikuchi Diffraction (TKD)" solution in Electron Backscatter Diffraction (EBSD). A comprehensive package of new hardware and software expands the EBSD applications range and improves the spatial resolution when characterizing nanomaterials and nanostructures in a Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM). - 9th March 2021

2. Waters Corporation launched a new fragmentation technique and an imaging option for its high-resolution mass spectrometers giving research scientists working across a broad range of end markets including biomedical, biopharmaceutical, and food research, greater experimental freedom to explore the intricacies of peptides, proteins, and protein complexes. - 23rd June 2020



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Bruker Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Rigaku Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Merck & Co. Inc., Restek Corporation, ABB Ltd. (ABB Group), Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Horiba Ltd., Seegene Inc., MRM Proteomics Inc., Alphalyse Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co., Luminex Corporation and Illumina, Inc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing Public-Private Investments in Life Science Research

4.2.1.2 Rapid Expansion of the Food and Beverage Industry

4.2.1.3 Launch of Innovative Products in the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

4.2.1.4 Increasing Government Support for Strengthening Pollution Monitoring and Control

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Cost Associated with Analytical Instruments

4.2.2.2 Uncertain and Inconsistent Environmental Regulations and Funding Across Emerging Countries

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 High-Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Death of Skilled Professionals

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Reaction Monitoring Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Spectroscopy

6.2.1 Mass Spectroscopy

6.2.2 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy

6.2.3 Ultraviolet-Visible (UV-VIS) Spectroscopy

6.2.4 Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy

6.2.5 Raman Spectroscopy

6.3 Chromatography

6.3.1 Gas Chromatography (GC)

6.3.2 Liquid Chromatography (LC)

6.3.3 Other Chromatography Techniques

6.4 Titration

6.5 X-Ray Diffraction

6.6 Calorimetry



7 Global Reaction Monitoring Market, By Reaction Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Quantitative Monitoring

7.3 Qualitative Monitoring



8 Global Reaction Monitoring Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical, and Biotechnology Companies

8.3 Life Science & Genomic Research Facilities

8.4 Food & Beverages Industry

8.5 Pollution Monitoring & Control Industry

8.6 Other End Users



9 Global Reaction Monitoring Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Russia

9.5.9 Rest of APAC

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9.6.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Funding



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bruker Corporation

11.2 Shimadzu Corporation

11.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.5 Danaher Corporation

11.6 Waters Corporation

11.7 PerkinElmer, Inc.

11.8 Rigaku Corporation

11.9 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

11.10 Merck & Co. Inc.

11.11 Restek Corporation

11.12 ABB Ltd. (ABB Group)

11.13 Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

11.14 Horiba Ltd.

11.15 Seegene Inc.

11.16 MRM Proteomics Inc.

11.17 Alphalyse Inc.

11.18 Sigma-Aldrich Co.

11.19 Luminex Corporation

11.20 Illumina, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xqn9i