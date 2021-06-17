Global Shrimp Disease Diagnostics Market (2021 to 2026) - by Disease, Kit, End-user and Geography

Dublin, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Shrimp Disease Diagnostics Market (2021-2026) by Disease, Kit, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Shrimp Disease Diagnostics Market is estimated to be USD 159.3 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 239.5 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%.



Factors such as increasing consumption of shrimp across the globe with the popularity of shrimp farming have led to a high requirement for quality shrimps. This has led to manufacturers focusing on using diagnostic tools for shrimp disease detection, thus enabling the growth of this market. Further, rising collaborations with universities, Government-led organizations, and R&D centers shall propel the growth of this market.



However, factors such as the use of probiotics in aquaculture are hampering the growth of the market.

Segments Covered

By Disease, Yellow Head, or Gill Associated Virus segment is estimated to account as the fast-growing segment during the forecasted period. Since the yellow head virus has been reported to be one of the most pathogenic viruses for cultivated shrimp.



By Kit, Assay Based Kit is estimated to account for the fast-growing segment during the forecasted period. It is mainly because of its accurate & reliable results and high throughput time, which can be achieved in a fraction of the time.



By Geography, APAC is anticipated to lead the market. The factors attributing to the growth of this market are majorly due to the high number of farmed shrimp production is from the APAC, which has also exposed the shrimps to increasing shrimp diseases in the South Asian and East Asian nations as compared to the other regions of the world. This has led to manufacturers focusing on cost-effective disease diagnostic kits for quality shrimp production.



The Global Shrimp Disease Diagnostics Market is further segmented based on Disease, Kit, End-User, and Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Thermo Fisher Scientific, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., Reagen LLC, GeneReach Biotechnology Corp., Speedy Assay Sdn Bhd, HiMedia Laboratories, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.

Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.

Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.

Tortoise: Companies that are slow in growth, having a long legacy, and stable or negative in performance.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Shrimp Disease Diagnostics Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Shrimp Disease Diagnostics Market, By Disease

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Early Mortality Syndrome

6.3 Taura Syndrome Virus

6.4 White Spot Syndrome Virus

6.5 Yellow Head or Gill Associated Virus



7 Global Shrimp Disease Diagnostics Market, By Kit

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Assay Based Kit

7.3 Rapid Testing Kit



8 Global Shrimp Disease Diagnostics Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aquaculture & Marine Laboratories

8.3 Education & Research Institutes

8.4 Fisheries



9 Global Shrimp Disease Diagnostics Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Russia

9.5.9 Rest of APAC

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Fundings



11 Company Profiles

11.1 AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

11.2 Auro Biotechnologies

11.3 FUJIKURA KASEI CO., LTD

11.4 GeneReach Biotechnology Corp

11.5 HiMedia Laboratories

11.6 Lab - Ind Resource Sdn Bhd.

11.7 REAGEN LLC

11.8 Speedy Assay Sdn Bhd

11.9 SUREBIO

11.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



12 Appendix

12.1 Questionnaire



