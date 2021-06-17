Ketamine One Highlights Psychedelic Research and Announces New Clinical Trial

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments and associated research, is pleased to provide guidance on several new strategic initiatives on behalf of its wholly-owned contract research organization, KGK Science Inc., (“KGK” or the “CRO”). KGK is rapidly being integrated into Ketamine One’s mental health platform, accelerating the ability to foster value creation through the Company’s clinic portfolio, grow its work with existing third-party clients and establish a leadership position in psychedelic research and clinical trial work. Being at the forefront of psychedelics research strongly positions Ketamine One and KGK to generate defendable intellectual property and secure first mover advantages. Further, the Company is pleased to report that KGK has recently been awarded a new clinical trial contract, a research project and has also completed two studies.



Psychedelic Research Highlights:

Working with five unique clients in psychedelic drug studies including but not limited to Numinus (TSXV: NUMI) and Psyched Wellness (CSE: PSYC).

Conducting two ongoing clinical trials, one of which is the previously announced preliminary study of Numinus’ proprietary psilocybin mushroom extract in healthy adults.

Developing a network of vertically-integrated clinics within Ketamine One for the conduct of psychedelic clinical trials. This will be a critical step in it achieving its goal of becoming the premier CRO in the psychedelic medicine industry and integrating with Ketamine One’s clinical assets.

Collaborating with Zentrela, the maker of the Cognalyzer™, to adapt the device for use in psychedelic medicine with the goal of providing the sector with a revolutionary tool to be used in human research and the clinical application of psychedelic drugs.

Improving virtual trial conduct through the implementation of a novel platform and technology with the other subsidiaries of Ketamine One, which is expected to be launched over the next year.

Working with the Ontario-based contract manufacturer Acenzia to provide a joint solution for the production and study of psychedelic compounds and final products. Acenzia plans to produce psychedelic mushrooms as well as formulate and manufacture psychedelic products at their EU GMP-accredited facility.

New Proposals, Recent Wins and Completed Work:

Emerging from COVID-related restrictions, KGK is seeing significant growth in new projects and requests for proposals, including a substantial expansion in psychedelics-related work. Requests for proposals and other quotes have increased by almost 60 per cent over the past 12 months as compared to the same prior period.

Recently awarded a clinical testing trial for two novel human milk oligosaccharides produced by a large Japanese firm.

Contracted to facilitate preclinical studies of a novel vitamin ingredient, the results of which are planned to be used to support the submission of a New Dietary Ingredient Notification to the US FDA.

Anticipated to complete a clinical trial investigating the efficacy of a multi-ingredient formulation on self-reported memory complaints in healthy adults in the fall of 2021. KGK has extensive experience in conducting clinical trials in the areas of cognition and stress and plans on pursuing more work in this growing area of research.

Year to date, completed two pharmacokinetic clinical studies for nutraceutical products.



“KGK was ahead of its time when it started in the Natural Health Products industry over 24 years ago by working with clients to provide evidence of safety and efficacy in an industry that heavily relied upon testimonials. It was the first to offer these services on a one-stop-shop basis, which speaks to innovative roots of KGK,” said Najla Guthrie, President & CEO of KGK. “Five years ago, we successfully extended our clinical work into the cannabis space, becoming one of the first experts in the cannabis research field. And since 2020, our business has broadened its focus yet again to include psychedelic research and working with companies to develop their pathways to market, regulatory strategies and pre-clinical safety work. As a result of Ketamine One’s existing clinical platform and KGK’s complementary research capabilities, we are well positioned to capitalize on the inflow of capital and talent to psychedelics-focused companies,” added Ms. Guthrie.

ABOUT KGK SCIENCE

Founded in 1997, KGK is a leading North American contract research organization based in London, Ontario that primarily provides high-quality clinical research trials with a focus on the nutraceutical, cannabis and emerging psychedelic industries. The business has successfully helped hundreds of companies with custom designed clinical trials and claim substantiation strategies to move products into global markets. KGK’s other existing service lines include expert regulatory support and compliance solutions, participant recruitment, research support services and consulting services. On an approximate basis, the business to date has produced 150 publications, executed over 400 clinical trials across more than 40 indications, amassed 25,000 participants in its database and collected 10 million data points.

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) (NEO: MEDI) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of 15 clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. The recent addition of KGK Science Inc. as the Company’s contract research division also places the company at the forefront of premium clinical research based on its 23-year history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

