Avisa Diagnostics to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on June 17, 2021

SANTA FE, N.M., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in post-COVID-19 long haulers and for ventilator-associated pneumonia, announced today that the Company will participate in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.’s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on June 17, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.



Avisa Diagnostics’ President and CEO, David S. Joseph, will give a company presentation, followed by a live Q&A session. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. Registration for the live event may be limited, but access to a replay after the live event will be available on the Company’s website (www.avisadx.com) in the Investors section.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-cse-avbt-2021-06-17-120000

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America’s leading retail investor relations firm. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly-traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience. For more information about Renmark and its events, please contact Scott Logan at slogan@renmarkfinancial.com, +1 (416) 644-2020 or +1 (514) 939-3989.

About Avisa Diagnostics Inc.

Avisa (CSE-AVBT) is a clinical-stage medical device company developing the Avisa BreathTest™, a novel drug/device biomarker technology platform that enables the ultra-rapid detection of virulent bacterial pathogens, detecting and monitoring bacterial load after the patient inhales or ingests its proprietary drug substrates. The Company has established clinical proof-of-concept through trials in cystic fibrosis, tuberculosis and community-acquired pneumonia, which demonstrated positive safety and clinical efficacy results. Avisa is planning pivotal trials in Post-COVID-19 bronchiectasis and ventilator-associated pneumonia and plans to submit Investigational Device Exemption applications to the U.S. FDA for these trials next year. For further information, visit http://avisadx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact

Avisa Diagnostics Inc.

David S. Joseph

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 610 947 0360

E-mail: info@avisadx.com

www.avisadx.com



Investors and Media Contacts

MC Services AG

Laurie Doyle, Raimund Gabriel

E-mail: avisa@mc-services.eu

Europe: +49 89-210 2280

U.S.: +1-339-832-0752

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes, but is not limited to, statements about the business plans and expectations of the Company and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward- looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Resulting Issuer. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: (i) changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets, changes in applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions; (ii) compliance with extensive government regulation and the costs associated with compliance; (iii) the risks and uncertainties associated with foreign markets; and (iv) risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Resulting Issuer and market conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, nor assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.