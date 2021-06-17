Open Source Leader the Eclipse Foundation Launches the Eclipse IDE Working Group

BRUSSELS, Belgium, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation, one of the world’s largest open source software foundations, today announced the formation of the Eclipse IDE Working Group to ensure the continued evolution, adoption, and sustainability of the Eclipse IDE suite of products, related technologies, and ecosystem. In particular, the new working group will provide governance, guidance, and funding for the communities that support the delivery and maintenance of the Eclipse IDE products. With millions of users, tens of millions of downloads, and billions of dollars in shared investment, the Eclipse IDE is one of the world’s most popular desktop development environments. Founded by multiple participants, including Bosch, EclipseSource, IBM, Kichwa Coders, Renesas, SAP, VMware, and Yatta Solutions, this governance structure will enable broad collaboration to ensure the Eclipse IDE meets the latest market requirements.



“For 20 years, the Eclipse IDE has provided developers around the world with a powerful open source tooling platform used to create world-class applications and products,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “This new working group will ensure the Eclipse IDE platform is set to fulfill the needs of the millions of developers who use the Eclipse IDE today and in the future.”

The goals of the Eclipse IDE Working Group are to ensure the continued success, vibrancy, quality and sustainability of the Eclipse Platform, desktop IDE and underlying technologies, including related planning and delivery processes as well as related delivery technology. If the Eclipse IDE is important to your organization’s development efforts, this new working group represents an opportunity to help shape the future of this critical platform. For more information, visit https://ide-wg.eclipse.org/ .

In addition to the launch of the Eclipse IDE Working Group, the Eclipse Foundation is also announcing the 2021-06 release of the Eclipse IDE. The second quarterly simultaneous release of the year, Eclipse IDE 2021-06 is the result of a robust community effort, with more than 70 participating projects, 110 committers, 174 contributors, and almost 80 million lines of code.

Some of the new features for this release include:

The latest Java support: The Eclipse IDE Supports Java 16 and provides the necessary tooling for development

The Eclipse IDE Supports Java 16 and provides the necessary tooling for development Improved Java development tooling: Many new cleanups added, improved debug hover, and evaluation over chain of variables

Many new cleanups added, improved debug hover, and evaluation over chain of variables Support for Mac AArch64: The Eclipse IDE supports Mac AArch64 (Arm64) for Apple M1 based systems

The Eclipse IDE supports Mac AArch64 (Arm64) for Apple M1 based systems Improved embedded terminal: Supports opening files and links with Ctrl+Click, remembers working directory, shell, and other settings

The 2021-06 release of the Eclipse IDE is available today and can be downloaded via https://www.eclipse.org/eclipseide/.

To learn more about how to get involved with the Eclipse IDE Working Group, visit the Eclipse Foundation membership page or see the working group’s Charter and Participation Agreement . Working group members benefit from a broad range of services, including exclusive access to detailed industry research findings, marketing assistance, and expert open source governance. Sponsorship is also welcomed as a way for companies that want to support the Eclipse IDE while not joining the working group. To learn more, please see the working group’s Sponsorship Agreement .

Quotes from Founding Organizations

IBM

“Two decades ago, IBM and the community launched what has become the Eclipse IDE family of projects, and these tools are even more useful to developers today as they were then,” said Todd Moore, vice president, Open Technology, IBM. “As a founding member of the Eclipse IDE Working Group, IBM is eagerly looking forward to collaborating with the other members, supporters and the community to nurture a thriving ecosystem that keeps these projects relevant now and into the future.”

Renesas

"Renesas Electronics have used the Eclipse IDE platform and accompanying projects for many years to build our own Renesas e2 studio product. This product is very important to Renesas semiconductor business and a crucial part of our product line-up," said Akiya Fukui, vice president, Software Development Division, IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas Electronics Corporation. "The Eclipse platform and technologies have never been more important for us. Renesas are keen to invest in the Eclipse IDE working group to ensure the platform stays relevant and maintainable into the future. In parallel to this activity, we would like to work on improvements to the Eclipse IDE and ecosystem – ensuring the projects will continue to grow and be successful into the future. We are looking forward to contributing to this important working group and collaborating with the community to achieve these goals."

SAP



“As a long-standing representative of the Eclipse Foundation SAP is happy to also join the Eclipse IDE Working Group as a founding member,” said Harald Kuck, senior vice president of ABAP Platform at SAP. “SAP considers the Eclipse IDE suite of products and related technologies as crucial for the company and its customers as they form the basis of a large part of the daily development tools. SAP is looking forward to strongly collaborating with the community to sustain and evolve the highly appreciated Eclipse IDE ecosystem.”

Yatta



“At Yatta, we have been Contributing Members of the Eclipse Foundation since 2011. The creation of this Working Group is an important and meaningful step to evolve the Eclipse IDE,” said Manuel Bork, COO at Yatta. “We believe the IDE needs to be more relevant and attractive for end users, committers, tool developers, and those who build applications upon it. That's why we look forward to working closely in the working group and having a valuable exchange with the Eclipse community and their supporters.”

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organizations with a mature, scalable, and business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. The Foundation is home to the Eclipse IDE, Jakarta EE, and over 400 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, distributed ledger technologies, open processor designs, and many others. The Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 330 members, including industry leaders who value open source as a key enabler for their business strategies. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @EclipseFdn, LinkedIn or visit eclipse.org.

Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

