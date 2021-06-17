Ultra Resources Restakes Ground at South Big Smoky Valley Area in Nevada, USA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ULT) (“Ultra Resources” or “the Company”) announces that it has restaked 50 placer claims in the South Big Smoky Valley area in Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA. The placer claims were staked in two claim blocks where Ultra drilled two drill holes and carried out other exploratory work during the 2014-16 period. The drill core and surface sampling indicated anomalous values of lithium in sediments. Ultra’s ground geophysical survey (CSAMT - controlled source audio-frequency magnetotelluric survey) in 2014 interpreted low resistivity zones down to a depth of 1,000 metres in these claim areas. This Project has geological conditions favourable for hosting Lithium enriched brines.



South Big Smoky Valley shares a similar geology and weathering history to the Clayton Valley, located 16 miles (25.6km) to the south. The north end of Clayton Valley hosts Chemetall Foote Corporation’s Silver Peak Mine, the only lithium brine producer in the United States. Mine production comes from lithium enriched brines located below the surface. This plant has been in production since 1967.

Dr. Weiguo Lang, CEO of Ultra Resources, stated that, “The Company is pleased to rejuvenate its efforts to explore the South Big Smoky area again. This was prompted by a recent surge in the lithium and EV industry and higher lithium carbonate prices. The Company is working on evaluating its previous exploration work and developing a working plan for this area.”

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101 who works as Vice President Exploration of the Company.

