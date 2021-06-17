Parents as Teachers National Center awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces program

St. Louis, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ST. LOUIS, MO – June 17, 2021 – The Parents as Teachers National Center (PATNC), headquarters of the nation’s most replicated early childhood home visiting and parenting model, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces program and made the list of top-performing companies based on an employee feedback survey.

“Being named a Top Workplace is a big deal — only 151 companies made this year’s list and the majority of our employees participated in the survey,” said PATNC President and CEO Constance Gully. “I am honored that we received this designation, especially because those responsible for our placement among the companies listed were our valued employees.”

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

About Parents as Teachers

Parents as Teachers (PAT) builds healthy communities, thriving families, and children that are healthy, safe, and ready to learn. It matches parents and caregivers with trained professionals who make regular personal home visits during a child’s earliest years in life, from pregnancy through kindergarten. The internationally recognized evidence-based home visiting model is backed by 35 years of research-proven outcomes for children and families. PAT currently serves nearly 200,000 families in all 50 U.S. states, 115 Tribal organizations, six other countries, and one U.S. territory. Parents as Teachers National Center, Inc., is a non-profit organization headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of cultural research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.

# # #