GCN, a GameSquare Company, Announces New Commercial Partnership with Crossovr Collective and The Drew League

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare” or the “Company”), an international gaming and esports company, is pleased to announce that The Drew League’s (“The Drew”) sponsorship, brand marketing and creative content agency, Crossovr Collective (“Crossovr”), co-founded by Stephen Rawlins and Walter Brock have brought in partners Gaming Community Network (“GCN”) and GameSquare to help broaden The Drew’s visibility and engagement opportunities to their growing global audience. Through the partnership, Crossovr and GCN intend to help elevate The Drew’s fan engagement not only through live event viewership, but also with fans who have been engaging with The Drew on various platforms across social media, many of whom may have previously engaged with the brand through the now discontinued game franchise, NBA Live, where The Drew was featured. Additionally, through the partnership, GCN and GameSquare plan to work with Crossovr to launch the first ever Drew E-League this season, where fans are expected to be able to experience The Drew through Live Game Play. Past participants in The Drew have included many notable players such as Lebron James, DeMar DeRozan, James Harden, LaMelo Ball, Montrezl Harrell, Klay Thompson, and Kobe Bryant.



“Partnering with GCN, and the GameSquare family of companies, is an amazing opportunity for The Drew League to engage with over 165 million fans within the GameSquare network globally,” said Steph Rawlins, co-founder of Crossovr Collective. “I am excited that The Drew will finally be able to meet fans on new media platforms with a leading online presence where The Drew has previously been under-represented.”

“The Drew League is an incredible organization, and I am looking forward to another great summer of basketball in California,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “We are excited to lean into this partnership over the next 10 weeks of competition and year-round to engage the 2.3 billion online viewers that The Drew attracts over a typical 12-week summer schedule. We are looking forward to bringing GCN’s depth of experience to enhancing engagement and GameSquare’s global reach with its portfolio companies in the USA, Europe, Asia and Latin America.”

The Drew is scheduled to kick off this weekend on June 19, 2021 and will run every weekend except the 4th of July weekend for the next 10 weeks at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. Games tip off on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30am PST. Highlights of The Drew are available online on The Drew League's Instagram and YouTube channels and through various basketball media platforms. A full schedule The Drew is available online at www.drewleague.com.

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare’s acquisition of Code Red Esports Ltd. (“Code Red”), an esports talent agency, provided an initial foothold in Europe through its UK operations. Code Red represents leading on-screen talent, players and influencers and works with leading global brands to develop influencer campaigns and esports marketing strategies. The Company’s second acquisition of Reciprocity Corp. provides access to Asia, Latin America and North America. Its gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

For further information about GameSquare Esports Inc., contact Kevin Wright, President:

E: ir@gamesquare.com

P: (416) 861-2267

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company’s ability to broaden The Drew’s visibility and engagement opportunities and elevate its fan engagement, the Company’s ability to work with Crossovr to launch the first ever Drew E-League this season, The Drew’s game schedule, the business and operations of the Company, and the Company’s ability to execute its business plan. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.