Imara Announces Recipients of the Second Annual Real Impact Grants Program to Support People Affected by Rare Genetic Blood Disorders

BOSTON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced the grant recipients of its second annual Real Impact community support initiative. This program, which includes grant funding to support nonprofit, community-based organizations (CBOs) serving patients and families impacted by sickle cell disease (SCD) and beta-thalassemia, awarded 30 grants to CBOs in 16 states totaling $150,000. The grant funding was increased by $25,000 from 2020, the program’s inaugural year.



“We are proud of the positive effects the Real Impact program has had on the health and lives of patients, their families, and their local communities to date,” said Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Imara. “Expanding the program for its second year reflects our continued commitment to foster innovative ideas and let local community organizations further accomplish their goals of supporting people affected by sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.”

Grant applications were assessed based on metrics including clear identification of an unmet need, plan of execution, level of impact within the target community and proposed measures of success. Importantly, each grant committee consisted of external reviewers and decisions to fund applications were made independent of Imara’s executive officers. Of the 30 awards, 10 of the selected programs focus on social drivers that can impact quality of life; 9 others support virtual programing and 11 will fund organizational capacity enhancements.

“Crescent Foundation is very appreciative to receive funding through the Imara Real Impact Grant program to help support our One Gene, One Life program,” said Kyle Smith, CEO and Co-Founder at the Crescent Foundation. “The One Gene, One Life program focuses on highlighting the needs of the sickle cell disease community to future medical practitioners. We’re eager to continue this work and shed biases and lessen stigmas associated with sickle cell disease.”

Real Impact grant recipients include:

Social Determinants of Health (Include COVID-19 Relief) Grants

Carol's Promise Sickle Cell Foundation

MTS Sickle Cell Foundation, Inc.

Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation of Oregon

Sickle Cell Disease AA MI

Sickle Cell Disease Association of America

Sickle Cell Disease Association of America Inc: Miami-Dade County Chapter, Inc.

Sickle Cell Texas Marc Thomas Foundation

Sickle Cell Warriors, Inc.

Sickled Not Broken Foundation of NV, Inc.

Supporters of Families with Sickle Cell Disease, Inc.

Virtual Support Program Grants

Bridges Pointe, Inc.

Cayenne Wellness Center | Sickle Cell Education, Support, and Advocacy

Children's Sickle Cell Foundation, Inc.

Life and Family Foundation, VA

Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency

Sickle Cell Association

Sickle Cell Disease Foundation

Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc.

South Central PA Sickle Cell Council



Capacity Support Grants

Advancing Sickle Cell Advocacy Project, Inc.

As One Foundation

Association for the Prevention of Sickle Cell Anemia, Inc.

Cooley's Anemia Foundation Inc.

Crescent Foundation

Dreamsickle Kids Foundation, Inc.

Hina Patel Foundation

Metropolitan Seattle Sickle Cell Task Force

Sickle Cell Anemia Awareness San Francisco

Sickle Cell Consortium

The Sickle Cell Association of New Jersey



“Every day, the Imara team strives to serve those affected by sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia as well as their care networks,” said Jennifer Fields, Director of Advocacy. “Community-based organizations have a first-hand understanding of patient and family needs at a local level, and we appreciate the opportunity to directly support the many important and innovative ways they serve their constituencies.”

