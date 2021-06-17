Oregon Department Of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Has Approved The Drug Takeback Solutions Foundation (DTSF) And Their Contracted Provider, Inmar Intelligence, As A Drug Stewardship Plan Operator

Winston-Salem, NC, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to combat prescription drug abuse in Oregon, Inmar Intelligence, the data-driven technology-enabled services company, announced today that it has been contracted by the Drug Takeback Solution Foundation (DTSF) to execute a consumer drug takeback program in cooperation with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The program, which will launch July 1, 2021, will provide drug take-back receptacles throughout the state of Oregon and make mail-back envelopes available in hundreds of locations.

Oregon passed the Drug Takeback Law in 2019 due to growing public health concerns surrounding the improper disposal of medications leading to water contamination, and drug diversion resulting in drug overdoses. COVID-19 drastically affected those struggling with substance abuse disorders, with Oregon seeing a nearly 40 percent increase in overdose deaths in 2020.

In an effort to combat prescription drug abuse in Oregon, and protect the state’s environment from the effects of improper disposal of prescription medications, the Drug Takeback Solutions Foundation is working with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Inmar Intelligence to expand and enhance access to consumer drug take-back options across the state. This program is funded by pharmaceutical manufacturers at no cost to pharmacies, other collectors or the consumer.

Inmar Intelligence, the leader in facilitating the safe collection and disposal of unused and expired medication, is uniquely positioned to leverage its operational efficiencies, dispenser relationships and economies of scale developed as the largest provider of pharmaceutical reverse logistics services in the country to manage drug take-back programs on any scale. With this approval from the State of Oregon, Inmar Intelligence will begin executing a program that includes a network of easily accessible kiosks that the community can use to safely and appropriately dispose of their unwanted prescription medications, preventing diversion and misuse of the drugs.

“With the level of prescription drug abuse on the rise since the pandemic began, and concerns about trace pharmaceuticals in the water, the implementation of the Consumer Drug Takeback Program in Oregon will provide a necessary method of safe and secure medicine disposal,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar Intelligence. “Our all-inclusive, safe and secure program offers solutions for unwanted medications in cabinets at home and supports community efforts to combat the drug epidemic.”

Inmar Intelligence’s program is compliant with the DEA Secure and Responsible Drug Disposal Act of 2010. Inmar Intelligence is currently operating take-back programs with various retail partners and is also an approved Stewardship Operator in several jurisdictions, including programs in Massachusetts and several counties in California. Inmar Intelligence has over 4,000 drug take-back receptacles contracted nationwide and has over 90 licenses with state and local agencies, including DEA, FDA and DOT.

With more than 20 years helping healthcare clients, servicing over 50,000 pharmacies, over 80 percent of U.S. hospitals, and processing over 95 percent of the industry's wholesale returns, Inmar Intelligence is proud to be the leader in pharmaceutical returns.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence’s solutions for Healthcare, please visit https://www.inmar.com/pharmacy-manufacturers-consumer-drug-take-back-program.

