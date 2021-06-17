English Finnish

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 17 JUNE 2021 AT 2.00 P.M.



ROBIT HAS PURCHASED A PATENTED PRODUCT INVENTION

Robit has in the recent years strengthened and grown its position in the construction industry and particularly in piling and supporting business. As a part of this development Robit has purchased a product invention and related patents from Tri-Mach Oy, a Finnish company manufacturing piling products.

This novelty applies particularly in drilling and installing large piles. As the current trend indicates, the diameter of piles is increasing up to two meters. Robit believes that this novelty suits well in the current market development and provides significant benefits to the customers compared to their existing solutions.

Robit has started a pilot project to launch the product in the market as well as will initiate product tests in cooperation with its key customers.

Robit has globally a strong market position as well as wide knowledge in the construction industry and particularly in customer solutions of piling and supporting business. This sector comprises a considerable part of Robit’s DTH business area and its growth strategy.

The value of the purchase is not significant and thus, is not disclosed by the parties.





