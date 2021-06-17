AAON Announces Price Increase

TULSA, Okla., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) today announced a price increase of 5% on all AAON HVAC equipment. This price increase is a result of inflationary pressures. The price increase is effective September 1, 2021.



About AAON

AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

