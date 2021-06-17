Aircraft Door Market revenue to cross USD 6.5 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Aircraft Door Market by Aircraft (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Jet, Business Jet, Helicopter, Military Aircraft), Door (Passenger, Cargo, Emergency, Landing Gear, Ground Service), Operating Mechanism (Manual, Hydraulic), Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of aircraft door will cross $6.5 billion by 2027. Favorable trends associated with aircraft production will benefit the market growth during the forecast timeframe.

Helicopters segment is estimated to register growth of 6% by 2027 on account of the increasing orders for commercial and public service applications. Civil helicopters are witnessing steady growth in law enforcement, adventure sports, aerial surveys, and corporate business. Stakeholders, especially in the oil & gas sector, are committing to large investments in commercial helicopters for offshore exploration. The rising deployment of composite doors offering a high strength-to-weight ratio, longevity, and precise assembly facilities is positively influencing the helicopter door market share during the forecast timeline.

Advancements in manufacturing processes and material technology are strengthening the aircraft door market expansion during the forecast period. Growing preferences for composite structures in aircraft to reduce the overall aircraft weight are supporting the industry growth. Increasing emphasis on improving aircraft performance and achieving optimized fuel efficiency will trigger the demand for composite doors. In March 2016, Cyclone Ltd. introduced all-composite passenger doors, eliminating the requirement for traditional metal fasteners. It utilizes patented geometrically locked composite fittings technology to develop fastener-free structures.

The military segment in the aircraft door market will account for more than 10% of the market share by 2027 owing to the rising military expenditures coupled with the growing demand for advanced military aircraft offerings. The strengthening of aerial military power in conjunction with the upgrading of air carriers will support the industry expansion over the coming years.

The aircraft door market for cargo segment will grow at a CAGR of over 3% through 2027 led by the rising globalization has led to increased cargo movement across the world. Cargo airline companies are expanding their air carrier fleet to facilitate the efficient transport of freight across a wide consumer base. In June 2018, FedEx Express ordered 24 new cargo aircraft from Boeing to expand its aircraft fleet and provide faster transit times across the globe.

The hydraulic segment will cross USD 3.4 billion by 2027 due to superior operational capabilities compared to manual doors.

