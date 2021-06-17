Worldwide Graphene Composites Industry to 2027 - Rapid Increase in Graphene Producers Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphene Composites Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The graphene composites market was valued at $13.1 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $109.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 37.5% from 2020 to 2027.



Graphene mixed or blended with different types of materials such as polymer, metal, ceramic, and others, is known as graphene composites.



The excellent conductivity of graphene composites has increased its demand for energy storage and generation application. In addition, its lightweight property has boosted its adoption in the automobile and aerospace sector. However, presence of alternatives in the market such as aluminum. steel, fiber, and others, is one of the factors hindering the market growth. In addition, decreased consumer spending, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the automotive sector, which consequently decreased the demand for graphene composites. On the contrary, increase in participation of developing countries in the aerospace sector is expected to boost the growth of the graphene composites market during the forecast period.



The market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. By product type, the market is divided into polymer based, metal based, ceramic based, and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into sports & wearable goods, aerospace & defense, automotive, building & construction, energy storage & generation, and others. By Region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Graphene Composites Market

3.2.1. Bargaining Power of the Supplier

3.2.2. Bargaining Power of the Buyer

3.2.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.2.4. Threat of New Entrant

3.2.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increase in Demand for Lightweight Materials

3.3.1.2. Increase in Research and Development (R&D) Expenditure by Developed and Developing Countries

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. High Cost of Graphene-Enhanced Composites

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. Rapid Increase in Graphene Producers

3.4. Value Chain

3.5. Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on the Market



Chapter 4: Graphene Composites Market, by Product Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Polymer Based

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Metal Based

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Ceramic Based

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Graphene Composites Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Sport & Wearable Goods

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Aerospace & Defense

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Automotive

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Building & Construction

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.6. Energy Storage & Generation

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Graphene Composites Market, by Region

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2019

7.2. Competitive Heatmap

7.3. Product Mapping



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Ad-Nano Technologies Pvt Ltd.

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.2. G6 Materials Corp

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.3. Product Portfolio

8.2.4. Business Performance

8.2.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.3. Haydale Graphene Industries plc

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Company Snapshot

8.3.3. Operating Business Segments

8.3.4. Product Portfolio

8.3.5. Business Performance

8.3.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.4. Graphene Composites

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Company Snapshot

8.4.3. Product Portfolio

8.5. Graphene One LLC

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Company Snapshot

8.5.3. Product Portfolio

8.6. Graphenano Group

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Company Snapshot

8.6.3. Product Portfolio

8.7. Graphmatech Ab

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Company Snapshot

8.7.3. Product Portfolio

8.8. Gnanomat Sl

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Company Snapshot

8.8.3. Product Portfolio

8.9. Xg Sciences, Inc

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Company Snapshot

8.9.3. Product Portfolio

8.10. Nanoxplore Inc

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Company Snapshot

8.10.3. Product Portfolio



