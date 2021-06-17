Flora Growth Appoints Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, PhD, as Lead Scientific Advisor and Forms Science Advisory Team

Dr. Annabelle will lead the science advisory team to fill knowledge gaps that are prominent throughout the global cannabis industry

Focus will be to examine the therapeutic application of cannabinoids on specific disease conditions

Advisory team will accelerate the production of cannabis products with claims backed by scientific data

As part of these R&D efforts, clinical trials will be activated as soon as the necessary protocols are completed

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, has appointed Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, PhD, as Lead Scientific Advisor to further the research and development of unique product formulations and to educate individuals on the benefits of cannabinoid and plant-based medicine.

Dr. Annabelle is a scientist, educator, author, mother of five, and a respected key opinion leader. She is a cell and developmental biologist from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, with a background in neuroscience from Georgetown University. She earned her PhD in Cell and Developmental Biology with a focus in Cardio-Oncology and has since become a philanthropist and entrepreneur focused on pharmaceutical innovation and clinical trial research in medical cannabis.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Annabelle to the Flora Growth team where she will be instrumental in the future of Flora’s product development, research and educational efforts," said Luis Merchan, President and CEO of Flora. “Flora has always been very passionate about its medical divisions and views them as foundational components of the Company as it expands its global presence. The formation of this advisory team led by Dr. Annabelle will streamline our research and development efforts and help speed up growth initiatives as we work together to launch targeted cannabis products and increase distribution across all channels.”

During her training, Dr. Annabelle experienced life-changing personal trauma that shifted her focus toward alternative medicine and natural health consciousness. Over the past 6 years, she has dedicated herself to educating individuals worldwide on the complexity of disease and the significance of utilizing natural components of plants, such as cannabis, to make medicine a more efficient, safe and personalized process. She consults on medical cannabis legalization, standards and protocols for a variety of countries and firms, and is currently conducting advanced research and product development focused on the therapeutic application of specific cannabinoids in disease conditions.

“The need for research and innovative product development has never been greater as the cannabis industry continues its exponential growth and acceptance around the world. Current solutions often leave consumers, patients and healthcare professionals with few options aside from a low-and-slow approach while trialing numerous products and product formats,” added Dr. Annabelle. “I’m extremely excited to be working with the Flora team as we are aligned on creating and bringing to market novel products that have a superior safety profile and are more efficacious than existing cannabis treatment options.”

Flora Announces CEO Fireside Highlighting Recent Developments

Further Flora Growth will be hosting another live fireside discussion between President & CEO, Luis Merchan, and Vice President of Corporate Development, James Williams. The virtual fireside conversation will take place on Thursday, June 24th at 1:00 pm ET and all those interested in attending are encouraged to register using the following link.

Registration Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9dTiVRXpQ0qfKOIBXJBSdQ

Specifically, Luis and James will provide an overview of the recent Hoshi and Heimat announcements, including their strategic importance to our international expansion and expected contributions to our revenue growth. They will also discuss the latest management additions and outline Flora Growth's approach to securing exceptional human capital to execute on its growth plans.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products that help consumers restore and thrive. Visit www.floragrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social for more information.

