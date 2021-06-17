Marbella Pharmacy Launches Vaccine Distribution in Orange County, California

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) a healthcare technology and services company, today announced Marbella Pharmacy has received an initial allocation of vaccines from the California State Government for Orange County. Marbella, a CalVax approved pharmacy, will now be distributing vaccines to the public out of its retail pharmacy location in San Juan Capistrano as well as through partner clinics in the County. Earlier in May, Medivolve announced it signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% of all outstanding shares of Marbella, where the transaction is expected to close imminently.



"As indicated earlier this year, it has been Medivolve’s intention to distribute vaccines to Americans as part of its COVID-19 prevention strategy, and I am now pleased to announce we have achieved this goal,” said David Preiner, CEO of Medivolve. “We are very excited about this development from Marbella as it serves as an opportunity to do our part to vaccinate the American public against COVID-19 by distributing the vaccine to the underserved segments in the State of California."

As part of its vaccination campaign, Marbella will receive a fee per vaccine distributed. This initial allocation is expected to be the first of many allocations received from the State of California. Marbella is currently in negotiations with other Counties to receive additional allocations and launch vaccination campaigns for Californians across the State.

“Once the transaction closes, Medivolve will expand the use of Marbella, leveraging its ability to deliver patient care through immediate access to pharmaceutical distribution throughout the state of California. As we launch telehealth programs at our mobile health clinics across the United States we will continue to harness the transformative power of technology to help more people live healthier lives.” David Preiner further commented.

About Marbella Pharmacy

Located in San Juan Capistrano, California, Marbella is an open-door retail pharmacy specializing in traditional medication and non-sterile compounded products, immunizations, and specialty and maintenance medications. Marbella Pharmacy also provides no cost door-to-door prescription delivery service and is reputed for servicing the underserved and worker’s compensation patients. The pharmacy is CalVax approved and is eligible to participate in the California COVID-19 Vaccination.

About Medivolve Inc.

Medivolve Inc. (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) focuses on finding and developing disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and transform human health management. This includes providing convenient and accessible medical services for testing, prevention, and treatment. Medivolve is comprised of a team of renowned global medical and business advisors who are committed to helping fulfill Medivolve’s mission of searching for and investing in breakthrough sciences, technologies, research, or resolutions to empower the betterment of humankind. This panel includes prominent Stanford neurologist and immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman and Dr. Glenn Copeland, one of North America’s most prominent orthopedic treatment and sports medicine specialists.

