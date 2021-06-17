ThryvPay Grows to Top Payment Provider Inside Thryv Platform

Dallas, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv® software, the fully integrated, end-to-end customer experience platform for growing small businesses, announces that its payment processing service, ThryvPaySM, has become the largest payment processing option within the Thryv platform, both in volume processed and number of transactions as of May 2021.

“With five popular payment processing choices available within Thryv’s platform, ThryvPay is favored among users,” says Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s VP of Product and Marketing. “In fact, Thryv customers who have signed up for payment services within the software since the beginning of 2021 have chosen ThryvPay more than half of the time. The other four payment options, combined, make up the remaining.”

“The success of ThryvPay is due in great part to our team’s close working relationships with our clients,” Cantor continues. “Our service-based businesses needed a payments service that works the way they do. They asked for the ability to schedule payments, add tips and offer options to help offset transaction fees, such as transparent, flat-rate credit card fees. We also gave them the ability to utilize ACH to collect payments, which is a huge money saver for them.”

In May, ThryvPay saw $5.5 million in total processed volume. This consistently increasing volume puts ThryvPay on track to deliver a payment processing platform with a $66 million annualized run rate within just over six months after its initial launch. Growth in volume is fueled by both growing new merchant signups, as well as month-over-month processing growth from existing merchants.

Barry Gabster, CEO of InitiateU, shared that using ThryvPay has been effortless. “It’s easy and centralized being able to run invoices and collecting payments in one place,” he said. “Customers can choose Credit or ACH and I don’t have to worry!”

With ThryvPay, business owners can also offer their customers installment plans, customized payment plans and membership programs. Thanks to ThryvPay’s partnership with Plaid for fraud prevention, users know that funds are available at the point of sale for ACH payments, which means no more returned checks and hefty insufficient funds fees.

On the heels of ThryvPay’s in-platform success, Thryv launched the stand-alone ThryvPay mobile app, free to download on iOS and Android devices. The app allows any small business to utilize the core features within the payment processing service, and provides a better customer experience by adding the ability to collect contactless payments, which today’s consumers prefer.

To learn more about Thryv’s payment processing options such as ThryvPay, visit Thryv.com.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

The company owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for small business that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB) to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables businesses managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages® tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 360,000 SMBs across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

On March 1, 2021, Thryv announced it closed the acquisition of Sensis, Australia’s leading digital, marketing and directory services provider, which helps Australians connect and engage through its leading platforms, digital consumer businesses (Yellow, White Pages, True Local and Whereis), search engine marketing and optimization services, website products, social, data and mapping solutions, and through its digital agency Found. Sensis is also Australia’s largest print directory publisher including the Yellow and White Pages.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Sensis has a sales presence in all states and territories across Australia.

Learn more about Thryv on LinkedIn and Medium.

Media Contact:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

Investor Contact:

Cameron Lessard

Thryv, Inc.

214.773.7022

cameron.lessard@thryv.com

KJ Christopher

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.7068

KJ.Christopher@thryv.com

###