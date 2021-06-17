Community Redevelopment Appoints Randy Avon to Its Board of Directors and Newly Formed Audit Committee

MIAMI, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosswind Renewable Energy Corp. dba Community Redevelopment (OTC: CWNR) ("the Company"), a community oriented real estate redeveloper targeting economic growth and opportunity zones in secondary and tertiary markets, announced today that it has appointed Randy Avon to its Board of Directors and as a member of the newly formed Audit Committee.



Mr. Avon currently serves as the CEO of Asian Pacific Development Corp., a multi-national business development and investment company. As an Independent Board Member for Community Redevelopment, Mr. Avon will act on behalf of the shareholders to make overall policy decisions and provide oversight. Mr. Avon will also serve as an Independent member of Community Redevelopment's Audit Committee. The general role of Community Redevelopment's Audit Committee will be to assist the Board in monitoring its financial reporting process and related internal fiscal matters.

Charles Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of Community Redevelopment, said, "We are very fortunate to have Randy join our Board of Directors. He brings a distinct set of skills and experiences in innovation, organizational leadership, strategic planning, and marketing that will help us execute a winning strategy to accelerate the potential of Community Redevelopment. Randy’s background and experience ideally complement the strength and expertise of our board members His guidance will be invaluable as we execute our plan to benefit both our partners and the communities we serve. I am looking forward to working closely with him."

As the CEO of Asian Pacific Development Corp., Mr. Avon worked with his global partner network to complete more than $22 billion in global infrastructure projects in 17 nations over the past 30 years. These projects are mostly public and private partnerships that utilize debt equity and cooperative funding from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, the Export-Import Bank of the United States, Wall Street pension funds, and the private sector. These projects included world trade centers, ports, airports, toll roads, waste to energy hospitals, and renewable energy. Mr. Avon previously served as the CEO of three separate financial companies which completed over $8 Billion of infrastructure projects and over $4 Billion of waste to energy and infrastructure projects with EF Hutton and Prudential-Bache under his leadership.

In addition to his distinguished business career, Mr. Avon is a former member of the Florida Legislature, formerly President and CEO of four World Trade Centers, State President of the Florida Jaycees, Charter President of the Florida JCI Senate, and was named one of Florida's Five Outstanding Young Men. He has served as a Presidential Advisor, was the Chairman of the Florida/Columbia Alliance, and was honored by the U.S. State Department with the James McKeithan Award for International achievements in the private sector. He Chaired the OAS meeting in the United States in 2005 and has been a U.S. delegate to the past four Summits of the America's.

Randy Avon commented, "I look forward to representing the shareholders on the Community Redevelopment Board and helping to grow the Company. Community Redevelopment's business plan possesses all the right attributes to generate strong interest from both the U.S. financial and real estate communities. I look forward to helping Community Redevelopment develop its full potential."

About Community Redevelopment

Community Redevelopment, Inc. operates as a community oriented real estate redeveloper targeting economic growth, housing for veterans, and opportunity zones in secondary and tertiary value-added markets. The Company is primarily focusing its efforts on bringing commerce and affordable housing to underserved areas. Community Redevelopment plans to provide numerous opportunities to improve low income neighborhoods for residential, commercial, and industrial opportunities through government incentives, long term partnerships and agreements. Our mission is to rebuild depressed communities, change the direction of youth and improve the quality of life in those communities, and provide our investors with an opportunity to profit. We intend to accomplish this by focusing on partnerships between the public and private sector to generate both business interest and business activity in low income neighborhoods that have gone unnoticed by the development community at large, while repairing and amending relationships in these underserved communities.

Community Redevelopment, Inc. is not an opportunity zone fund, or a real estate investment trust. Community Redevelopment, Inc. is a real estate developer offering potential investors an opportunity to participate in the process of investing in real estate projects that could improve the quality of life for residents of low income neighborhoods, via a publicly traded company. The Company intends to work with other real estate developers, as well as local and state government agencies to complete its projects in these communities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on May 17th, 2021. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time.

