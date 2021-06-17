Who’s Who Legal Recognizes 28 FTI Consulting Professionals as Leading Construction Experts for 2021

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that 28 professionals in the firm’s Construction Solutions practice within its Forensic and Litigation and Economic Consulting segments have been recognized by Who’s Who Legal as Construction Expert Witnesses, with the highest number of experts named in the Asia Pacific region and the second-highest number of experts globally.
In addition, Senior Managing Directors Garry Crossley, Christopher Larkin and Graham McNeill were recognized as Global Elite Thought Leaders for 2021, receiving the highest number of nominations from their peers, corporate counsel and other market sources. Senior Managing Director Manoj Bahl and Managing Director Ali Al-Ahmad were named to the Construction Expert Witnesses Future Leaders list, which honors experts under the age of 45 who the market considers to be the future leaders of the field.
“This recognition is a testament to our strong international base of expert advisors in the construction arbitration and litigation space,” said Graham McNeill, a Senior Managing Director and Global Leader of the Construction Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. “This acknowledgement, together with the recent addition of The Rhodes Group, demonstrates our commitment to investing in our team and developing the next generation of experts to provide highest quality work for our clients.”
FTI Consulting professionals named to the 2021 list include:
- Ali Al-Ahmad, Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Toronto
- Roy Andrew, Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – London
- Manoj Bahl, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – London
- Lee Baker, Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Singapore
- Bill Berkowitz, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Great Neck
- Dan Clark, Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Houston
- Michael Cross, Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – London
- Garry Crossley, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Singapore
- Stuart Downes, Senior Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Perth
- Jon Dyson, Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Melbourne
- Paul Ficca, Global Segment Leader, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Seattle
- Juliette Fortin, Senior Managing Director, Economic Consulting – Paris
- Nelson Gallardo, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Atlanta
- Stuart Harold, Senior Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Perth
- Thomas Hofbauer, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – München
- Clive Holloway, Senior Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Hong Kong
- Christopher Larkin, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Toronto
- Thierry Linares, Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Paris
- Patrick McGeehin, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Bethesda
- Graham McNeill, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Hong Kong
- Laura Miller, Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Pittsburgh
- Dave Murphy, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Dubai
- Andrew Oddie, Senior Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Singapore
- Robert Poole, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Toronto
- Stephen Rae, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Perth
- Andrew Rhodes, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Pittsburgh
- James Taylor, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Singapore
- Louie Wu, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Seattle
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.
FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100
Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com
Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com