Worldwide Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Industry to 2026 - Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis

Disorders related to the immune system usually occur due to low activity or overactivity of the immune system. An autoimmune disease is a disorder wherein one's immune system attacks the body and destroys its body tissue. There have been around 80 different types of autoimmune disorders being identified, of which, multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis are fairly common.



The Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market is estimated to be USD 4.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.33 Bn by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3%.



Factors such as a rise in the incidence of autoimmune diseases have been a major driver for the growth of the market of autoimmune drugs. However, the costs associated with the therapeutics is expected to hamper the market growth.

Segments Covered



By Geography, North America is anticipated to lead the market. The Global Autoimmune market is segmented further based on the product, test type, disease, end-user, and geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter Inc. and Quest Diagnostics.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.

Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.

Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products. Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.

Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share. Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market

Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy and stable or negative in performance

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables & Assay Kits

6.3 Instruments



7 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Test Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Routine Laboratory Tests

7.3 Inflammatory Markers

7.4 Autoantibodies and Immunologic Tests

7.5 Other Tests



8 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Disease

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Rheumatoid Arthritis

8.3 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

8.4 Sjogren's Syndrome

8.5 Thyroiditis

8.6 Scleroderma

8.7 Other Diseases



9 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Clinical Laboratories

9.3 Hospitals

9.4 Other End Users



10 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, ByGeography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 South America

10.3.1 Brazil

10.3.2 Argentina

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 UK

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 Germany

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Rest of Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 India

10.5.4 Australia

10.5.5 Rest of APAC

10.6 Middle East and Africa



11 CompetitiveLandscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & Fundings



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.2 Siemens

12.3 Abbott

12.4 Danaher

12.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.6 Grifols

12.7 Trinity Biotech

12.8 Werfen

12.9 Hycor Biomedical

12.10 Euroimmun

12.11 Oncimmune

12.12 Htg Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

12.13 Seramun Diagnostica Gmbh

12.14 Exagen Inc.

12.15 Cambridge Life Sciences Limited

12.16 Menarini Diagnostics S.R.L

12.17 Orgentec Diagnostika

12.18 Kronus

12.19 Erba Group

12.20 Aesku.Group Gmbh & Co. Kg

12.21 Roche Diagnostics

12.22 SQI Diagnostics, Inc.

12.23 EUROIMMUN AG

12.24 AESKU.Diagnostics GmbH & Co. KG

12.25 Inova Diagnostics



13 Appendix

13.1 Questionnaire



