Whitestone REIT Introduces “Easy Lease” Initiative Designed to Enhance Customer Experience, Increase Occupancy and Revenue in Its Texas and Arizona Properties

HOUSTON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) today announced that it has launched its new “Easy Lease” initiative, a technology-enabled expedited leasing process for entrepreneurial clients looking for “sign today, move in tomorrow” space. This new initiative is designed to attract a new and growing category of clients to Whitestone properties and increase 18-hour/7-day-a-week traffic. It is being implemented for select properties in Whitestone’s portfolio, and the company plans to expand it to additional properties based on clients’ needs.



“Most clients find a lease to be a complicated, laborious and difficult-to-understand legal document. We’ve gone to extreme lengths to simplify it and reduce the legalese to make our Easy Lease form easy to understand, thereby increasing the confidence of making a decision to lease with Whitestone,” said Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Whitestone. “As a fellow entrepreneur, you wear many hats and you’re making a multitude of decisions every day to grow your business. We aim to make the leasing process easier, knowing the importance of quickly moving on to focus on growing your business.”

Whitestone’s “Easy Lease” initiative is designed for entrepreneurs and growing businesses who need 2,000-square-feet or less of flex-space options ranging from move-in ready single workspaces to suites of flexible workspaces. The expedited “Easy Lease” initiative uses a technology platform to provide clients with a simplified mobile-friendly lease form and a streamlined approval process that reduces the lease approval cycle to hours versus days to meet the flexibility and fast turnaround needs of entrepreneurial clients.

This new initiative is designed to create a great onboarding experience for new clients and to increase occupancy and revenue for Whitestone. “Easy Lease” is just one of several new initiatives that Whitestone is launching to provide win-win value for its shareholders through the increased occupancy, revenue and extended traffic in its properties.

For more information about Whitestone’s “Easy Lease” program, contact the Leasing team at 713-435-2285.

