BPM Partners 2021 Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix Report Expands to 20 Leading Vendors

STAMFORD, Conn., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPM Partners , the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM), today announced the immediate availability of a new Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix (VLM) designed to provide an up-to-date view of the 2021 BPM market. This comprehensive document combines an analyst’s assessment with customer satisfaction and pricing data.



The Matrix organizes vendors by market momentum (customer count/deal size) and customer success (overall satisfaction rating). The 2021 VLM is a single report that presents the industry’s sole unified view of the solution choices available for budgeting and planning, financial consolidation and close, operational analytics, financial reporting, and performance dashboards.

Unique Elements of the 2021 VLM:

More new vendors – both startups and vendors not usually reviewed by analysts

Customer satisfaction and pricing comparisons, grouped by target market

New: Recommendation Rate, reflecting the willingness of customers to recommend

New: Operational capabilities tracking for workforce planning, sales planning, IT planning, as well as revenue planning and capital planning

New: Data quality, intelligent insights, task automation, and predictive and prescriptive analytics tracking

Identification of vendors offering statutory consolidation and disclosure management along with planning, budgeting, and forecasting

The 2021 report is available now. Vendors included: Acterys, Anaplan, Board, deFacto Global, Fluence Technologies, IBM, insightsoftware, Jedox, OneStream Software, Oracle, Place Technology, Planful, Prophix, SAP, Synario, Syntellis Performance Solutions, Unit4, Vena, Wolters Kluwer (CCH Tagetik), XLerant. "This year there are more capable solutions available, at every price point, than in any prior year," said Craig Schiff, President and CEO of BPM Partners.

