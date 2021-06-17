Axtria® Launches the “Life Sciences Leadership” Podcast Series

Berkeley Heights, NJ, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria has announced the launch of a new podcast series called the “Life Sciences Leadership Podcast”, which will feature interviews by Axtria's Global Head of Marketing, Jasmeet Sawhney. Sawhney will speak with a range of subject matter experts on various topics impacting the life sciences sector with the first few episodes covering the industry's digital transformation, the value of specialty pharmacy data, omnichannel strategy, and patient centricity.

The Life Sciences Leadership Podcast series has announced the schedule of its first five podcasts. The premiere episode features an interview with Axtria's CEO Jassi Chadha entitled “Future Readiness: Understanding Life Sciences Companies Biggest Advantages in 2025.” In the interview, Chadha shares his perspectives on how the life sciences industry is still behind other industries in adopting digital and data infrastructures and AI-based intelligent software systems needed to get the right treatments to the right patients. Chadha also highlights important models and examples of life sciences organizations that were ahead of the curve on recognizing the coming digital transformation, such as Moderna’s rapid acceleration to market of its COVID-19 vaccine.

All the “Life Sciences Leadership” podcasts can be listened to on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart, Overcast, Stitcher, YouTube, and more. The following are the upcoming scheduled podcasts:

June 23 – "Understanding Disruptions and Innovations in the Pharma Commercial Design" - Jeffrey Tomlinson, Principal, Decision Science, Axtria

July 7 – "Specialty Pharmacy Data: A Billion Dollar Question" - Uday Shah, Principal, Decision Science, Axtria

July 21 – "The Role of Marketing Data Hubs in the Omnichannel Transformation" - Philip Daniels, Principal, Business Information Management (BIM), Axtria

August 4 – "Patient Centricity in Pharma: Selling Pills Versus Selling Health" - Devesh Verma, Principal, Decision Science, Axtria

For more information, visit https://www.lifesciencespodcast.com.

###

Connect With Axtria:

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria is acutely aware that their work impacts millions of patients, and they lead passionately to improve patient lives.

Since the company’s founding in 2010, technology innovation has been its winning differentiation. Axtria continues to leapfrog the competition with platforms that deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning. Their cloud-based platforms - Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria CustomerIQ™ - enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. Axtria helps customers in the complete journey from data to insights to operations. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the biggest global commercial solutions providers in the life sciences industry. Axtria continues to win industry recognition for growth and is featured in some of the most aspirational lists - Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, NJBIZ Fast 50, SmartCEO Future 50, Red Herring 100, and several other growth and technology awards.

Trademarks

Axtria, Axtria SalesIQ™, Axtria CustomerIQ™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, and Axtria DataMAx™ are registered trademarks of Axtria. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.