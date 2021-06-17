Global Space Rovers Market (2020 to 2030) - by Type, Application and Region

Dublin, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Rovers Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Space rover is a special vehicle designed to traverse over irregular, mountainous topography of extraterrestrial bodies such as planets and asteroids. The design and operation of space rovers depends upon data acquired through satellites that orbit around a celestial body. Rovers are designed to endure extreme atmospheric conditions, are fitted with superior equipment and payload, and are meticulously programmed to operate in accordance with the surroundings. Increase investments for R&D by major space agencies and on-going advances in design of space rovers are anticipated to increase usability of rovers. For instance, Japan's space agency JAXA and Toyota are collaborating to build a hydrogen powered rover, named, Lunar Cruiser that would be capable of transporting two astronauts and their gear on the moon.

Rise investments for space explorations across the globe are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the space rovers market during the forecast period. However, high costs involved in the space exploration missions and high chances of failure of space exploration projects are anticipated to hamper growth of the market. Moreover, technological advancements in 3D printing technology are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.



The market segmentation is based on type, application, and region. The type segment is divided into lunar surface exploration, mars surface exploration, and asteroids surface exploration. Depending on application, the market is segmented into commercial/mining, and research. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key players operating in the global space rovers market include Space Applications Services NV/SA, Astrobotic Technology, Inc., Planetary Transportation Systems GmbH, ispace, inc., Maxar Technologies, Motiv Space Systems, Inc., Honeybee Robotics, Northrop Grumman, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Airbus S.A.S.



The report also includes space agencies such as National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Canadian Space Agency (CSA), UAE Space Agency, State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS (ROSCOSMOS), European Space Agency (ESA), and China National Space Administration (CNSA).



