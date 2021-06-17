“Georgia on My Mind”

Atlanta, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 22, the Georgia House Democratic Caucus will embark upon a statewide summer tour visiting 23 cities. The tour will provide the citizens of Georgia an opportunity to openly engage and share their thoughts about the upcoming redistricting process with members of the Georgia House Democratic Caucus.



The tour is scheduled to engage diverse communities throughout the state: Atlanta, Greensboro, Macon, Marietta, Rome, Savannah, Valdosta, are among the 23 cities to be visited. The interactive town hall format has historically promoted civic engagement. Therefore, the Caucus is hopeful that by providing town halls throughout the state, opportunities will be created allowing a transparent and open dialogue between the citizens of Georgia and their Representatives. The town halls will address the redistricting process, recently passed bills, as well as provide a forum for discussions about the upcoming legislative agenda.



Minority House Leader, James Beverly states, “Our statewide summer tour is an earnest effort to activate and encourage ALL citizens of Georgia to get involved and stay engaged with the Caucus,” said Beverly. “The complexities surrounding redistricting and reapportionment are among the reasons our Caucus believes it to be our obligation and duty to listen and stay engaged with the people of Georgia. By listening to the people share information about their communities, we are better able to serve, advocate and lead - for them, their communities, and the future of this great state.”



In addition, the Caucus leadership team will meet with community organizations to discuss ways to involve more Georgia citizens in the redistricting process with the Georgia House Democratic Caucus.

Please contact the Georgia House Democratic Caucus for tour dates, locations, and times at: nekeidra@gahousedems.com