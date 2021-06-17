Secret Service Romance Scam Symposium to Highlight Financial, Emotional Impact on Victims

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Connectors, representing the largest cybersecurity community in North America, will be hosting the US Secret Service’s Global Investigative Operations Center’s (GIOC) Romance Scam Symposium at the Capital Region Virtual Cybersecurity Summit on June 24.



This symposium will draw attention to the record-breaking cash spent in romance scams in 2020; the Federal Trade Commission stated that $304 million was spent last year and nearly $1 billion in the last five years.

For the Secret Service’s GIOC, raising awareness of romance scams is a crucial part of fighting them. Their primary mission in hosting this joint symposium is to shine a light on the massive impact on both the victims and on our country.

“The Secret Service and our many partners across both the private and governmental sectors, work diligently to protect our citizens from criminals who would seek to enrich themselves by extorting the most vulnerable in our society,” said Stephen Dougherty, Forensic Financial Analyst for the Secret Service. “These scammers should know that their actions carry real consequences, both for their victims and for themselves, and that there are dedicated agents, analysts and prosecutors who will go above and beyond to find them, identify them and hold them accountable for their crimes.”

This event will feature speakers from the Secret Service, AARP, Lincoln Financial and Agari.

“The cost of romance scams are two-fold — of course you consider the financial toll on the victims, but there is also a tremendous emotional impact. These criminals are growing trust with vulnerable people, getting their banking passwords and using them for the most nefarious purposes,” said Amy Nofziger of AARP. “And while this is growing in numbers across demographics, retired Americans are among the most common victims of these crimes.”

Leading up to this symposium is the Capital Region Virtual Cybersecurity Summit, which will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, June 23-24, which provides senior executives in the area education regarding new solutions, as well as the latest updates and challenges in the industry. Leaders from law enforcement agencies team with Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) from the private sector to offer industry-leading presentations and discussions.

Attendees will ask questions and interact online with the CISOs, as well as each other and the organizations who will feature their solutions at the event. Featured solutions providers at this summit include Cisco, Cloudflare, Proofpoint, Attivo Networks, ActZero and Auth0 and many more.

The Summit will take place over two days, Wednesday and Thursday, June 23-24 at 8:00 a.m. ET on both days, with the GIOC Symposium on the 24th starting at 2 p.m. Registration is free for qualified professionals, who can also obtain Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for participation.

More information can be found at dataconnectors.com/romance

