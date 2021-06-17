Medolife Rx Signs Product Endorsement Agreement With Legendary Skateboarder Tony Hawk

BURBANK, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer products, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that the Company has entered into a major brand endorsement agreement with the legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, who will help promote the Company’s ground breaking line of polarized cannabidiol (CBD) products. Utilizing the company’s patented polarization technology, the new Aelia line of products offers the highest level of relief associated with overexertion, inflammation and injury.

The Company has been working on a rebrand of its nutraceutical product offerings over the last few months. The product line, renamed “Aelia,” pays homage to Medolife Rx’s founder Dr. Arthur Mikaelian’s last name and is pronounced A-lee-uh. The Aelia brand will feature the extremely popular formulation of products previously marketed under Quanta, Inc., such as muscle rubs and tinctures, as well as some new highly innovative products in the areas of wound care, stress relief and sun care. All Aelia products leverage the patented polarization technology, making them the only products of their kind in existence. The polarization technology increases the potency and absorption of the active ingredients which enhances their overall effectiveness. Polarization utilizes quantum biology to supercharge active ingredients such as CBD, Arnica, and Vitamin C, making them over 500% more effective compared to other non-polarized products in the market.

As a part of this relaunch, the Company has partnered with renowned skateboarder Tony Hawk, who will act as a brand ambassador of the Company’s unique, one-of-a-kind products. The campaign is seen as a “best of the best,” partnering with the “best of the best”. The Aelia/Hawk campaign also focuses on a premium level healing relief for everyone from elite athletes like Tony Hawk to the everyday weekend warrior.

“We could not have asked for a more perfect fit in terms of finding a partner than Mr. Tony Hawk to support our nutraceutical line of CBD pain relief products,” said Medolife Rx CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “Tony Hawk is a household name that is synonymous with achievement and excellence. Those are the same core values of our Aelia brand. Tony is an extremely dynamic and diverse athlete, capturing the support and adoration of fans from 6 to 60. But they all have one thing in common. They enjoy speed and action. And with that often comes a fair amount of pain and injury. We are both honored and humbled that Tony chose to support our products, and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”

“Because I’m still so active, I’m constantly looking for the most effective products for muscle pain relief, bruising and post skate recovery. Aelia consistently works well for me, so it’s my first choice,” added Tony Hawk.

Investors and consumers are encouraged to sign up for product updates at aeliastore.com/tony. The Company expects to introduce the newly branded line of products in the coming weeks.

About Tony Hawk

Tony Hawk became a pro skateboarder by age 14, and by the age of 16 was considered the best competitive skateboarder on earth. He is also an entrepreneur and founder of The Skatepark Project. Today, his business skills have helped create a Tony Hawk brand that includes a billion-dollar video game franchise, with a remastered Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1+2 game released in 2020 to rave reviews.

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company’s portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company’s lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine® and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary QuantRx, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. QuantRx products are designed using Dr. Mikaelian’s polarization technology, which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

Tom Nelson

https://ir.quantrx.com/

480-326-8577

Kyle Porter

medolife@cmwmedia.com

858-264-6600