Global I.V. Dressing Market to Surpass US$ 1,068.8 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global I.V. dressing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 724.2 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global I.V. Dressing Market:

I.V. dressings are frequently used during chemotherapies, thus increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to create lucrative opportunity in the global I.V. dressing market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, there was an estimated 1,762,450 newly diagnosed cancer cases and 606,880 cancer deaths in the U.S. Furthermore, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the global cancer burden is estimated to have risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018.

Furthermore, patients suffering from swallowing disorders such as dysphagia occurring due to Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and other diseases require intravenous (IV) fluids. Hence, increasing incidence of dysphagia is expected to drive the IV dressing market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to an article published in the ScienceDirect platform in July 2018, dysphagia was found in around 56.9% chronic stroke patients, 46.2% in Parkinson's disease patients, 40.8% in Alzheimer's disease patients, 50.0% in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis patients, and around 35.5% in people suffering from head/neck cancer in China.

Moreover, the increasing number of catheterization procedure is also expected to offer significant opportunities in the I.V. dressing market in the near future. For instance, according to the data published in National Center for Biotechnology Information in July 2020, more than 1,000,000 cardiac catheterization procedures are performed annually in the U.S.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global I.V. dressing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, increasing hospitalizations due to gastrointestinal, liver, and pancreatic diseases. According to an article published in the Gastroenterology journal in 2019, the number of hospitalizations due to gastrointestinal, liver, and pancreatic diseases in the U.S. in 2014 are as given in the table below:

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global I.V. dressing market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Lohmann & Rauscher, Komal Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Paul Hartmann AG, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Tytex, Shandong Dermcosy Medical Co., Ltd., Smith & Nephew plc, Dynarex Corporation, Talent Healthcare, 3M, and Datt Mediproducts Pvt. Limited.

Market Segmentation:

Global I.V. Dressing Market , By Product Type: Transparent Translucent

Global I.V. Dressing Market , By End User: Hospital Clinics Others

Global I.V. Dressing Market , By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



