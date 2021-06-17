English Finnish

17 JUNE 2021 at 15.40 EEST



Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreased on 16 June 2021 below five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total shares.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:

% of shares and voting rights

(total of point A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

(total of point B) Total of both in % (points A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights



141,134,278 shares







806,883,011 voting rights







Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.07% shares







Below 5% voting rights 0.02% shares







Below 5% voting rights 5.10% shares







Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Point A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009014377 Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights SUBTOTAL A Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights

Point B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights SUBTOTAL B Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen



President and CEO Olli Huotari



SVP, Corporate Functions



Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orion.fi/en

http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.