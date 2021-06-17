Rubicon’s Smart City Technology Now Available to Procure on the Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Program

New York, NY, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon®, a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, announced today that the company’s smart city technology suite, RUBICONSmartCity™, is now available to purchase through the Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Program.

Sourcewell is a service cooperative created by the Minnesota legislature as a local unit of government. It is governed by local elected municipal officials and school board members and, as a public agency, all Sourcewell employees are government employees.

Rubicon won a competitive request for proposal (RFP) seeking “Fleet Management Technologies with Related Software Solutions.” The RFP makes RUBICONSmartCity available for direct procurement by government, education, and non-profit agencies for the next four years.

“Sourcewell is the leading cooperative purchasing organization in the United States,” said Conor Riffle, Vice President of Smart Cities at Rubicon. “We are thrilled that Sourcewell’s client agencies now have the opportunity to procure RUBICONSmartCity through this platform, saving themselves time and money in selecting a fleet management technology vendor.”

RUBICONSmartCity is a technology platform that helps city governments run faster, smarter, and more effective waste, recycling, and heavy-duty municipal fleet operations. RUBICONSmartCity helps city governments ensure every resident’s trash and recycling is collected on their scheduled day, meaning no missed pickups. It also documents litter, bulky waste, and illegal dumping with photos, thus ensuring that these piles are cleaned up in a timely manner. It reduces recycling contamination, so cities can sell their recyclable commodities for as much money as possible, and it reduces the cost of collection by ensuring trucks are taking the most efficient path to collect waste and recycling. Finally, it also equips these vehicles—which go up and down every street in every city at least once a week—with capabilities to look for critical infrastructure and quality of life issues that can plague communities, helping our city partners deliver proactive government and equitable public service across all zip codes.

Already in 2021, RUBICONSmartCity has been listed in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards in the “AI & Data” and “Spaces, Places, and Cities” categories, and it won the Capital Finance International (CFI) Best SaaS Smart City Solutions Award.

“We are pleased to now offer Rubicon’s smart city technology platform through the Sourcewell cooperative purchasing program,” said Nick Trout, Supplier Development Administrator at Sourcewell. “Having won this competitive RFP, we are confident that RUBICONSmartCity will provide our clients with the best possible solutions to their fleet management needs.”

In the City of Kansas City, Missouri, the implementation of RUBICONSmartCity in the City’s fleet of 80 sanitation vehicles that service approximately 160,000 locations delivered over two million dollars cost savings and a 17 percent increase in citizen satisfaction with solid waste collection. In the City of Spokane, Washington, Rubicon’s smart city technology saved the City an estimated $25,000 in annual printing costs and helped to bring in approximately two million dollars in revenue each year from extra set outs. And in the City of Montgomery, Alabama, Rubicon’s software helped drivers document over 57,000 issues along their routes during the pilot period alone—and Rubicon’s data showed that if the City were to reduce its routes by just five, taxpayer savings could total approximately $375,000 per year.

RUBICONSmartCity has been rolled out in over 55 cities across the United States, including Atlanta, GA; Baltimore, MD; Columbus, OH; Durham, NC; Fort Collins, CO; Fort Smith, AR; Greenville, NC; Kansas City, MO; Memphis, TN; Montgomery, AL; Norfolk, VA; Santa Fe, NM; San Antonio, TX; Spokane, WA; Roseville, CA; and West Memphis, AR.

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited contracts to government, education, and nonprofit entities throughout North America. By utilizing Sourcewell contracts, participating agencies save time and money by capturing the buying power of more than 50,000 organizations.

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at Rubicon.com.

Rubicon’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, Toward a Future Without Waste, can be found at Rubicon.com/esg-report/.