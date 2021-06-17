Healthe to Host Virtual Event to Discuss Future-Proofing Veterans Communities with Far-UVC 222 Technology

Orlando, FL, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthe will be hosting a virtual event with live Q&A on Jul. 7, 2021, at 2:00pm EDT to discuss innovative and upcoming work the Orlando-based company is conducting as they continue to employ new technology and science to protect indoor spaces from current and future pathogens.

The battle to keep veteran patients and health care workers protected continues. While the national and global trend lines indicate great progress in our collective fight against similar coronaviruses, it is not the time to stop fielding game-changing technology.

Event attendees will hear from scientists, innovators and public servants working to keep our veteran’s and healthcare workers shielded from airborne viruses by using UVC and Far-UVC 222 solutions to supplement traditional surface cleaning methods. Learn how this proven technology can be used to inactivate airborne pathogens and viruses like coronaviruses and the seasonal flu before they even enter a healthcare or assisted living facility.

Event panelists are Fred Maxik, a global expert on Far-UVC 222 light and Healthe’s Founder and Chief Scientific Officer. He is also a U.S. Presidential Champions of Change award recipient. Mr. Maxik will be joined by Maj. General James Hartsell, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, and Dr. Wes Naylor, Captain, U.S. Navy (retired), Senior Advisor at Healthe. The session will be moderated by Bashon Mann, U.S. Navy (retired), principal at Provision Advisors.

Healthe has delivered UVC solutions at the entrance and exit of veteran care facilities across Florida. The devices it is installing utilize proven technology to mitigate airborne pathogens and viruses such as coronavirus and the seasonal flu. Instead of waiting to clean once the pathogens are already in the facility, passing through the Far-UVC 222 light within Healthe’s ENTRY eliminates the threat before being brought into the building. Within the indoor spaces, the Healthe AIR is then sanitizing the breathable air to add another layer of real-time protection.

Other topics of discussion during the event will include the Far-UVC 222 technology’s protective measures and efficacy, as well as how it is being used commercially today and can be applied in the future. A live Q&A will also then follow the presentations.

“While the human applications of Far-UVC have been known by researchers for well over a decade, it took the onset of a global pandemic for us to truly understand and appreciate what a powerful tool it is in terms of deactivating pathogens and viruses in the air and on surfaces,” said Fred Maxik, Healthe’s Chief Scientific Officer. “The real benefit of this technology is that its real-time capabilities mean it is providing a constant source of cleaning for everyone while they are gathered in an enclosed space, with very few variables. This is truly game-changing and vital in terms of creating healthier indoor environments for work, school and play in the face of this current and yet unknown future viral threats.”

Today, Healthe’s products are being utilized in high-profile places throughout many sectors of our economy. They include the Miami Dolphins football facilities, the iconic Space Needle, Nature’s Path production facilities, The Capstone at Royal Palm Assisted Living and Memory Care Community (Florida), 9600 Condominium (‘Crown Jewel of the Jersey Shore’), 1909 K Street (The Millennium Building) in Washington, D.C., Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery (Wisconsin) and Magnolia Bakery (New York City), to name just a few.

Reserve your space for the webinar today at https://healtheinc.com/events/veterans/

About Healthe:

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying products that incorporate UVC and Far-UVC 222 technologies that have been shown in independent studies to inactivate viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces. Healthe’s mission is to harness the power of light to create a safer, more productive, and healthier environment. Healthe’s Founder and Chief Science Officer is Fred Maxik, a former NASA scientist and one of the world’s foremost experts in solid state lighting. Learn more at www.healtheinc.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Provision Advisors: ProVision Advisors is a Veteran-Owned partnership specializing in strategy development, media relations, communication planning, executive coaching, and crisis response. We apply our broad national security and public policy expertise to deliver solutions for today's most complex problems and opportunities. We prepare your organization and senior executives for the ever-changing social and political landscape to engage at the right time and place. Using our decades of experience, we leverage relationships with media, key influencer agents and dynamic communication vehicles to best tell your story. Learn more at www.provisionadvisors.net

Attachment