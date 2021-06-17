Genasys Inc. Announces Zonehaven Launch in Alameda County, CA

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced Alameda as the latest California county to launch the Company’s Zonehaven emergency evacuation software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. This week, Alameda County and Genasys’ Zonehaven finalized and released 1,076 evacuations zones for the county’s 1.7 million residents and initiated a "Know Your Zone" campaign. Under a multi-year contract, Genasys will provide planning, training, and resources to Alameda County first responders, public safety agencies, and cities to manage emergency evacuations and repopulations.



"Our Zonehaven SaaS solutions provide essential emergency evacuation planning capabilities and resources that California and Western states need to better safeguard the public during longer, increasingly severe fire seasons, and other disasters," said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. "The Zonehaven platform provides access to real-time weather, traffic and fire information, and models traffic and fire spread scenarios to plan and execute evacuations successfully."

"Alameda County’s launch of the "Know Your Zone" campaign helps residents and businesses be better prepared for the next evacuation or emergency," said Zonehaven General Manager, Charlie Crocker. "Know Your Zone" will help residents record and review evacuation zone details and quickly map their path to safety during an emergency."

"We continue to see fires leave communities completely devastated throughout California," said Gregory J. Ahern, Alameda County Sheriff. "This campaign is designed to continue education around preparedness and what to do when an emergency impacts your zone. The Office of Emergency Services welcomes this collaborative effort between fire, law enforcement and Zonehaven to activate "Know Your Zone" in Alameda County."

View the Alameda County "Know Your Zone" public service announcement: vimeo.com/562993936/cd2c7fba74

Genasys’ Zonehaven services are trusted by more than 200 cities, 170 fire districts and 140 law enforcement agencies, with more than 3,300 evacuation zones covering 3.2 million people in Northern California and Southern Oregon.

View recent news coverage of Alameda County’s decision to implement Zonehaven evacuation software: sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/video/5648954-alameda-county-links-up-with-zonehaven-wildfire-evacuation-system/

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation our ability to recognize the expected synergies and other benefits of the Zonehaven acquisition; difficulties in integrating Zonehaven post-closing; diversion of management time addressing post-closing transaction-related issues; uncertainties related to litigation involving the acquisition of Zonehaven; uncertainties related to unanticipated integration costs or undisclosed liabilities assumed; uncertainties related to the acceptance of the Zonehaven acquisition and its products by third parties; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.