Global Retinal Implants Market to Reach $73 Million by 2027

Abstract: - Global Retinal Implants Market to Reach $73 Million by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Retinal Implants estimated at US$39. 4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$73 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.

| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker

Lyon, FRANCE

New York, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Retinal Implants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032777/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Implantable Miniature Telescope, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.7% CAGR and reach US$41.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Argus II segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
- The Retinal Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.
- Retina Implant Alpha AMS Segment to Record 8.8% CAGR
- In the global Retina Implant Alpha AMS segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.4 Million by the year 2027.

- Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -

  • Abbott Vascular
  • Bionic Eye Technologies, Inc.
  • Bionic Vision Australia
  • Drager Medical GmbH
  • Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc.
  • Nano Retina
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Pixium Vision SA
  • Retina Implant AG
  • Second Sight Medical Products Inc.
  • VisionCare, Inc.
  • Visus Technology, Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032777/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Retinal Implants
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Implantable
Miniature Telescope by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Implantable Miniature
Telescope by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Argus II by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Argus II by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Retina Implant
Alpha AMS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Retina Implant Alpha AMS
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 11: USA Current & Future Analysis for Retinal Implants by
Product Type - Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II,
Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 12: USA 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha
AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Retinal Implants
by Product Type - Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II,
Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 14: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha
AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 15: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Retinal Implants
by Product Type - Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II,
Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 16: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha
AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 17: China Current & Future Analysis for Retinal Implants
by Product Type - Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II,
Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 18: China 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha
AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 19: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retinal Implants
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 21: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retinal Implants
by Product Type - Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II,
Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 22: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha
AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 23: France Current & Future Analysis for Retinal Implants
by Product Type - Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II,
Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 24: France 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha
AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 25: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Retinal
Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature Telescope,
Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha
AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 27: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Retinal Implants
by Product Type - Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II,
Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 28: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha
AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 29: UK Current & Future Analysis for Retinal Implants by
Product Type - Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II,
Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 30: UK 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Implantable
Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and
Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 31: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retinal
Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature Telescope,
Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Retinal
Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant
Alpha AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 33: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Retinal
Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature Telescope,
Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 34: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha
AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 35: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Retinal
Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature Telescope,
Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha
AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 40
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032777/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

 

        











    

        

        
Contact Data