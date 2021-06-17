Global Resuscitation Devices Market to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2027

New York, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Resuscitation Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032776/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Airway Management Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the External Defibrillators segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
- The Resuscitation Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
- Convective Warming Blankets Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR
- In the global Convective Warming Blankets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$865.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
- 3M
- Ambu
- Cardinal Health
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Flexicare
- GE Healthcare
- Intersurgical
- Karl Storz
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic
- Mindray Medical
- Nihon Kohden
- Physio-Control
- ResMed Inc.
- Salter Labs
- Smiths Medical
- Teleflex
- Verathon
- Vyaire Medical
- ZOLL Medical Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
