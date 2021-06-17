Nabati Foods Plant Based Meat and Cheeze Products Launch in the U.S.

Nabati Food sampler will be the featured “Vegan Deal of the Week” on VegNews

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL Reserved) (“Nabati Foods” or the “Company”), a plant-based food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health conscious consumers, is announcing that its plant based meat and Nabati Cheeze shreds are officially launching in the United States.

These products join Nabati Foods’ already successful lineup of dairy-free, vegan cheesecakes that launched in the U.S. in 2020.

All Nabati products can be purchased online through Nabati Foods’ eCommerce platform at us.nabati.ca. Nabati’s mozzarella and cheddar style Cheeze Shreds along with its plant based Chick’n and F’sh burgers will debut in the United States on June 21st.

“This milestone is a major step forward for the Nabati Foods brand to further extend our offerings to our wonderful customers and friends south of the border,” Nabati Foods CEO, Ahmad Yehya said. “Nabati Foods also recently entered the Asian market with our cakes, and this further expansion in the U.S. continues to demonstrate our momentum.”

For this launch, Nabati Foods will be the featured Vegan Deal of the Week on VegNews . The popular Nabati Sampler Box will be available for just $29, marked down from the usual $45. The Sampler Box includes the following:

Founded in Edmonton, Nabati is leading the evolution of food. Its products are served across North America. All Nabati products are kosher, vegan, egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and made without GMOs or refined sugar.

“Nabati Foods is excited to partner with a major health publication like VegNews,” Yehya said. “We look forward to this great sales offer and chance to further introduce our healthy, sustainable food offerings to its nearly quarter-million readers. Nabati Foods will look to capitalize on this momentum in the weeks and months ahead.”

About Nabati foods Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati”), a family-founded food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, and plant-based meats. Nabati products are distributed in Canada and the U.S. through grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

For media inquiries, please contact: Brittany@Exvera.com

For investment inquiries or further information, please contact: ir@nabatifoods.com

