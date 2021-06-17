Infragistics Breaks New Ground in Designer-Developer Collaboration with Ultimate 21.1 UX/UI Toolkit Release

Cranbury, NJ, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infragistics, the software company responsible for the UI and UX solutions powering cross-platform applications for the world’s largest enterprises, today announced the release of Infragistics Ultimate 21.1. The newest release breaks new ground in app design and developer collaboration with the world’s only digital product design platform, Indigo.Design, that lets teams build apps up to 10x faster.

Infragistics Ultimate 21.1 builds on three key themes:

Hyper-productivity enhancements for developers and designers with the complete design-to-code platform, Indigo.Design App Builder

Innovations and new experiences in Angular, React, Web Components & ASP.NET Core

Windows Forms and WPF Enhancements with Visual Studio 2019 Support

Driving Product Excellence with Design-to-Code

The biggest challenge in app development today is streamlining app creation from design to code. Indigo.Design App Builder is a new design-to-code platform with the industry's first web-based, WYSIWYG IDE. App Builder improves designer-to-dev collaboration and accelerates app delivery while eliminating UI and UX bugs.

With Indigo.Design App Builder, developers get a web-based Integrated Development Environment (IDE) that is similar to tools developers use today, like Visual Studio, except it is a web-based platform. It also includes a toolbox full of real UI components from the Indigo Design System, which map directly to the Infragistics Ignite UI component libraries.

While App Builder is a ground-breaking new feature in Indigo.Design, the entire platform integrates UI and UX best practices throughout the five major steps leading up to final development in the app creation process:

Create UI prototypes. Build interactive prototypes with a complete design system that includes usable components, 60+ UI controls, pre-built app templates and preset layout and design pattern options. Or import your own custom designs from Sketch. (Coming soon: Adobe XD and Figma) Build the app. Indigo.Design’s App Builder is a first-of-its-kind WYSIWYG drag & drop tool for developers. With an intuitive UI, teams can design screens and build apps up to 80% faster than hand-coding. Test the app from any location before coding. Conduct unlimited, unmoderated, remote user testing and get stakeholder feedback early, before coding, to avoid costly iterations with your development team. Get screen-by-screen and video analytics to ensure your design is right before handing it off to developers. Preview your app and code in real time. Designers can see and experience their live running apps and real-time source code during design, letting them iterate with design without writing a single line of code. Generate code. Once their UI is pixel-perfect, users can transform their designs into clean, production-ready HTML, TypeScript and CSS for Angular to hand off to developers. (Coming soon: React, Web Components and Blazor)

All the Indigo.Design features, including App Builder, are part of the Infragistics Ultimate 21.1 release.

Enhancements to Angular, Blazor, Web Components and React

Infragistics Ultimate 21.1 also delivers innovative new components and features for the modern web, including enhancements to Infragistics’ industry-leading toolkits for Angular, Blazor, Web Components, and React.

Ignite UI for Angular v12 is one of the first commercial grade toolkits to be compatible with Angular 12, the latest release of the Google framework. It includes dozens of new features including the new Angular Tree component, enhanced themes, export to Excel for hierarchical grid functionality, date time & time column types, and refactored date & time picker components, and more.

Continued Innovation in Windows Forms and WPF

Windows Forms and WPF continue to be the most popular platforms for building apps in the enterprise space. Infragistics is the leader in this space -- delivering the most feature-complete set of rich-client tools for desktop developers for over two decades, and we are continuing to innovate and deliver for these popular platforms. This release includes over three dozen improvements in charts, geospatial maps, updated designers for .NET Core / .NET 5 design time in Visual Studio, and more. Developers will continue to deliver value to their customers in their desktop apps with the 21.1 release of Infragistics Ultimate.

“Infragistics Ultimate 21.1 ensures best-of-breed development on your desired platform,” says Jason Beres, SVP Developer Tools, Infragistics. “It offers updates on the mainstay frameworks in Infragistics Ultimate, including Window Forms, WPF, .NET Core as well as the modern web frameworks in Blazor, Angular, React and Web Components and Indigo.Design, the new app builder that can radically accelerate your app design and development.”

About Infragistics Ultimate

Infragistics Ultimate 21.1 is the company’s flagship UX & UI product for design and development teams. Infragistics Ultimate provides new web development platforms like Blazor from Microsoft, standards-based Web Components and other exciting tools to developers who are looking to modernize legacy web products or driving digital transformation with desktop to web. Infragistics Ultimate 21.1 supports developers who are modernizing their app portfolios with the latest, most modern tools and technologies.

About Infragistics

Infragistics provides the world’s largest enterprises with tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, and foster team collaboration. More than two million developers worldwide use Infragistics’ enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, mobile and desktop. Infragistics’ Reveal reimagines what business users can achieve with self-service business intelligence visualization, while its newest application, Indigo.Design, introduces design-to-code efficiencies during the designer-to-developer handoff. Infragistics clients represent 100% of the S&P 500, including global software providers who rely on Infragistics when reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

