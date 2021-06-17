TigerGraph Announces Center of Innovation in San Diego, Launches R&D and Recruitment Efforts in Fast-Growing Tech and Data Science Markets

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , provider of the leading graph analytics platform, today announced plans to open a research and development-focused center of innovation in San Diego and recruit from the area’s extensive technology talent pool. The company aims to hire 100+ area engineers to work on TigerGraph’s core product platform components. TigerGraph will partner with UC San Diego’s Halıcıoğlu Data Science Institute (HDSI) as a member of HDSI’s Industry Partner Alliance, and the Institute’s alumni and career development centers to attract top candidates interested in driving graph, analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning innovation.



San Diego is a fast-growing technology market and home to disruptive technology innovators. In fact, the city was ranked the sixth fastest-growing city for software and tech professionals. TigerGraph has deep roots in the area: TigerGraph’s CEO, Dr. Yu Xu, and COO, Todd Blaschka, are UC San Diego alumni; and TigerGraph’s Chief Technologist, Dr. Alin Deutsch, is a professor in UC San Diego’s Computer Science and Engineering department. In addition to its recruitment efforts, the company will make an investment in HDSI’s Industry Partner Alliance program.

“San Diego is an obvious choice for TigerGraph to choose for an innovation center. The city has a rich array of talented engineers, many of them graduates of UC San Diego, one of the premier research universities in the world,” said Dr. Alin Deutsch, Chief Technologist at TigerGraph. “TigerGraph has deep roots in the San Diego area and we are delighted to be bringing new high-impact job opportunities to the city. Our contribution to the HDSI is to help support data science scholarship programs for highly promising students.”

TigerGraph’s San Diego expansion and recruitment news follows steady, significant company growth and continued graph analytics and AI market momentum. TigerGraph recently expanded its product functionality with new TigerGraph Cloud support for Google Cloud Platform workloads, making TigerGraph Cloud the only distributed graph database-as-a-service available on all three major cloud platforms (AWS, Azure and GCP). Also, the company announced a $105 million Series C funding round in February, the largest funding round to date within the graph database and analytics market. For its San Diego-area recruitment efforts, the company will target UC San Diego recent grads (B.S./M.S./Ph.D.), UC San Diego alumni and local talent.

“We’re always happy when our alumni succeed in their careers and happier to see them engage with the university,” said Distinguished Professor Rajesh K. Gupta, Founding Director of the Halıcıoğlu Data Science Institute. “We have strong ties to TigerGraph, given my colleague Dr. Alin Deutsch’s contribution to the company. TigerGraph has evolved to a recognized graph analytics market leader. I am pleased to learn the company is opening a center of innovation in our city, which will strengthen San Diego’s ever-expanding tech ecosystem. We look forward to a close partnership in the years ahead.”

TigerGraph’s San Diego center of innovation will open in Q3 2021 and will offer a hybrid workspace that is compliant with COVID-19 safety guidelines. Dr. Alin Deutsch will consult with a team within the center of innovation that will develop fundamental research that will underpin product offerings for the next generation of analytics and machine learning.

Those interested in building the future of advanced analytics and machine learning for connected data can visit TigerGraph’s jobs page here .

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is a platform for advanced analytics and machine learning on connected data. Based on the industry’s first and only distributed native graph database, TigerGraph’s proven technology supports advanced analytics and machine learning applications such as fraud detection, anti-money laundering (AML), entity resolution, customer 360, recommendations, knowledge graph, cybersecurity, supply chain, IoT, and network analysis. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA. Start free with tigergraph.com/cloud .

