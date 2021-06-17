Institutional Investors Overwhelmed by Research and Data, Look to Technology for Competitive Advantages

New York, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bipsync, the research management solution for modern investors, today released Research Management Systems: Powering Productivity for Modern Investment Management in collaboration with Coalition Greenwich, a financial data and research provider. With an increasing number of U.S. asset managers and asset owners using a research management system (RMS), the report outlines current obstacles that face investors and the potential efficiencies presented by RMS solutions.



Many institutional investors look to RMSs to power productivity and simplify compliance processes, but rising complexity makes modern investment management tools a more urgent requirement. As illustrated by the report’s research, asset managers are employing RMSs to help manage content from an average of 20 research providers, with some larger firms employing 40 research providers and for the majority of respondents, the top pain point when managing research processes was “normalizing data for consumption.”



“New and previously undiscovered datasets seem to arrive monthly. Institutional investors are inundated with data but in order to extract actionable insights, they’re looking to research management systems or RMSs to better manage and configure the data deluge and maintain a competitive advantage,” said Danny Donado, Bipsync founder & CEO. “Investors care about what they’re actually investing in but with a rising number of data sources along with an increasing number of trends of interest such as considerations for environmental, social and governance (ESG) data points, it’s more challenging than ever to actually extract actionable insights. Perhaps it’s of no surprise that 68% of asset managers and asset owners reported increased productivity since implementing an RMS.”



The research, which culled from mostly Research Directors, Chief Investment Officers, Portfolio Managers, and Chief Technology Offers, also revealed that while most asset managers and asset owners have never even considered an RMS, 68% of RMS users reported increased productivity since implementing an RMS and 55% noted that compliance had improved. Those using an RMS also noted its clear benefits, including team collaboration, reporting/analysis functionality, process and pipeline management, workflow automation, and compliance.



“As research analysts and portfolio managers often collaborate virtually, many firms realize that traditional tools such as spreadsheets and shared drives are no longer sufficient to accommodate expanding datasets,” says David Easthope, Senior Analyst for Coalition Greenwich Market Structure & Technology and author of the report. “It’s not only asset managers that benefit from a robust RMS. Asset owners such as pensions and endowments & foundations are increasingly adopting these tools to help streamline manager due diligence, process management, workflow, vendor tracking, and evaluation.”



Bipsync is the research management solution for modern investors. One of the many features of Bipsync RMS is its ESG dashboard, which helps users incorporate internal ESG scorecards as well as external third-party ESG data into their proprietary investment research process. Bipsync clients span the entire investment management industry across asset class, strategy, and size, including some of the world’s largest asset managers, allocators, hedge funds, pensions, and endowments.

To download the full report, please visit: https://info.bipsync.com/coalition-greenwich-rms-report.



About Bipsync

Bipsync, the research management solution for modern investors, helps financial organizations and professional investors manage their research. Bipsync is purpose-built for the investment industry and uses modern technologies and user-centered design to speed up data capture, automate research maintenance, and identify insights that drive better decisions for investors and funds. Bipsync maximizes productivity and simplifies compliance processes. For more information, visit Bipsync.com.