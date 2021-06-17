GreyOrange Awarded “Top Supply Chain Projects” for End-to-End Automation Implementation for Major South American Home Improvement Retailer

ATLANTA, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange, a global provider of solutions that modernize fulfillment operations through the AI-driven GreyMatter™ Fulfillment Operating System (FOS) and Ranger™ Robot Series, announced today the company was awarded “Top Supply Chain Projects" for 2021 by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. GreyOrange was selected for their partnership with Sodimac, in which the South American home improvement retailer implemented GreyOrange’s end-to-end solution, using GreyMatter™ FOS and Ranger robots to boost efficiency and productivity, without compromising worker safety.

“By implementing GreyOrange’s GreyMatter™ FOS and Ranger robots, Sodimac was able to achieve uninterrupted consistency in their operations and maintain a constant throughput during a time when consumers increasingly relied on eCommerce and online order fulfillment,” said Jeff Cashman, senior vice president, and chief operating officer for GreyOrange. “The solution enabled Sodimac to quickly pivot from their pre-COVID channel demand, which was 80 percent store fulfillment, 10 percent BOPIS and 10 percent eCommerce, to 15 percent store fulfillment, 25 percent BOPIS and 60 percent eCommerce, showcasing the agility and resiliency of our system.”

The GreyMatter™ FOS optimizes how inventory is picked, packed and shipped from their facility, thoughtfully adjusting to protect Service Level Agreements (SLAs), avoid bottlenecks, increase throughput and protect the safety of people and materials. Ranger IL Robots transfer a diverse range of inventory payloads that weigh up to 2,205 pounds—on pallets, racks, cages, or trolleys within a facility. GreyMatter™’s mobile-spatial intelligence enables these Ranger robots to operate accident-free, utilizing LiDAR-based SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) to perceive surroundings and select collision-free routes.

“We are solving meaningful business challenges with innovation and passion and the reward is making sure our customers’ customers have the best experience,” added Cashman. “We take a fundamentally different approach, integrating the intelligence of the software and robots so that each continuously makes the other smarter. This helps assure our customers and partners that they have made the right decision by implementing a GreyOrange solution.”

The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium, and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

“The supply chain industry has been challenged with a host of supply chain disruptions over the last year. Yet, the winners on this list continued to re-tool and innovate,” said Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “Whether it be moving a customer to a cloud-based solution or implementing a more sustainable shipping option, these top supply chain projects reflect the supply chain industry’s strength and resilience to overcome disruptions and work better, smarter, and more efficiently in the years ahead.”

Earlier this year, Cashman was named to the Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2021 “Pros to Know” list . The annual Pros to Know list recognizes supply chain executives whose leadership and accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain strategy or technology for a competitive advantage.

Please visit www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of all 2021 Top Supply Chain Projects winners.

For more information on GreyOrange, please visit www.GreyOrange.com.

