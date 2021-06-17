Teranet Inc. Joins With Stratus Data Systems to Launch a Revolutionary New Front-End Multi-List Platform to TRREB and Partner Board Members

Toronto, ON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teranet, Canada’s leader in modernizing registry and data intelligence platforms for the Canadian real estate market, and Stratus Data Systems, a leader in MLS® platforms have joined forces to launch REALM to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB). This modern, mobile-first new national front-end Multi-List Platform (MLP) merges land registry and MLS® data to create a singular and enhanced experience for TRREB and its partner board Members.

The new Multi-List Platform solution combines Teranet’s GeoWarehouse® with Stratus MLS® and a new Collaborate to offer REALM. REALM presents a whole new world of possibilities for real estate professionals in a singular and intuitive mobile platform. REALM will be delivered via desktop and mobile app to over 66,000 TRREB and Partner Board real estate professionals, providing them with an elevated platform experience making access to the information and reports that they want and need much easier.

This exciting launch is powered by the recent partnership announcement of a new back-end architecture, utilizing the strength and expertise of three leaders in the real estate space – Teranet Inc., AMP Systems LLC (a sister company of Stratus) and TRREB. The new front-end; REALM, delivers a singular, mobile-first platform experience designed to save Canadian real estate professionals time by enhancing expertise and connectivity – enabling them to optimize business practices all within a cross-platform workflow. REALM does this by integrating Teranet’s authoritative land registry and third-party data, AMP’s customizable Advanced Multi-List Platform and the new add/edit and search functionality.

This is all combined with the Stratus Collaborate environment in a modern, single, intuitive and user-friendly interface. REALM is the MLP of the future leveraging the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) compliant back-end combined with a contemporary front-end that will provide TRREB and Partner Board real estate professionals the most robust mobile end-to-end MLP.

“The unveiling of REALM is a game-changing moment in the Canadian real estate industry,” said Teranet CEO, Elgin Farewell. “No other PropTech offering in Canada puts this kind of integration and business intelligence in the hands of individual real estate professionals and their support teams. REALM ushers in a new era of transparent, informed, client-centric interactions and relationships that will help individual agents and real estate brokerages solidify their positions as authoritative property and market experts.”

“REALM will forever change how real estate professionals manage their business,” said Stratus President Carlos Grass. “The new MLP will provide a new way for real estate professionals to collaborate with clients by providing in-depth searches, activity notification, suggestions, favourites, messaging and more in a single, mobile-friendly design. We have had great success with data integration in U.S. markets as large and complex as Manhattan and we are thrilled to bring this state-of-the-art technology to Canada. With the integration of Teranet’s rich data resources and, third-party applications, we will deliver a new best-in-class seamless interface to the real estate community at large.”

“We are thrilled to be able to offer REALM to our TRREB and Partner Board Members,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele. “We are fulfilling our promise of bringing the real estate professionals a leading-edge, first-of-its-kind platform with a single, mobile-friendly dashboard, to strengthen and enable their integral role in the home-ownership journey.”

Blockchain technology will be another eventual benefit of the new system that will help facilitate the real estate transaction from contract to conveyance.

For a preview of REALM’s key capabilities visit the special pre-launch microsite at TheNewREALM.ca.

About Stratus Data Systems



Stratus Data Systems is a New York based technology company currently serving 115,000+ Real Estate professionals in the United States and Canada. Our latest version of mobile first Stratus Collaborate provides a single user interface across multiple regions, and multiple data sources utilizing our robust API framework.



About Teranet

Teranet is Canada’s leader in the delivery and transformation of statutory registry services with extensive expertise in land and commercial registries. We also market insightful property and data solutions, as well as practice management automation to thousands of customers in the real estate, financial services, government, utilities, and legal markets. Founded in 1991, Teranet operates the Electronic Registration System for the Province of Ontario, Teranet Manitoba—service provider to the Manitoba government, and Collateral Management Solutions—the market leader in Canadian lien registration and search, asset recovery services, and insolvency management. Most recently, Teranet expanded its global footprint by acquiring Foster Moore. This acquisition expands its registry solutions to include commercial off-the-shelf registry software that delivers operational cost reductions, enhanced security and process improvements. We are proud to be recognized as one of Greater Toronto’s Top 100 Employers for five years in a row (2017-2021).



About Toronto Regional Real Estate Board



TRREB is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 62,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.