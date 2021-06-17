The Other Art Fair Returns to Los Angeles for Its First U.S. In-Person Fair

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Art Fair , a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, is set to host its first U.S. in-person fair of the year with the Los Angeles edition June 24-27, 2021, at ROW DTLA. The Other Art Fair will host 75 independent and emerging artists , each handpicked by a committee of art world experts. Visitors will be able to connect with artists in-person and explore thousands of original artworks across various media—including painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media, and more—in a range of prices from $100 to $10,000. Additionally, ROW DTLA tenants will invite select artists to showcase works within their retail stores, and some will offer special promotions to The Other Art Fair attendees.



The Other Art Fair will also showcase the Los Angeles winners of the New Futures awards, Jessica Carranza and Ricardo Cobian , who will be presenting their artworks for the first time at an art fair. Launched in 2021, New Futures is an initiative developed to champion talented local artists at the start of their careers by awarding them exhibition space, peer-to-peer mentoring, and one-on-one mentorship with members of The Other Art Fair’s team. As part of its ongoing mission to support and create opportunities for emerging artists, The Other Art Fair seeks to nurture promising and underrepresented artists from the local art community.

“We are ready to welcome back artists and fair visitors to our Los Angeles edition as the first LA art fair since California’s reopening, with a new venue and format that will be unlike anything we’ve ever done before,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “Visitors can expect an exploratory experience with multiple curated rooms to discover and meet independent artists in a safe and welcoming environment.”

The Other Art Fair remains committed to the safety and wellbeing of its artists and fair attendees and will be executing safety precautions in accordance with local health guidelines to ensure visitors and artists feel comfortable within the fair environment. This will include a timed-entry ticketing system to limit capacity; increased aisle width to allow for social distancing; a facial covering requirement for all exhibitors, visitors, and staff; freely available hand-sanitizer; increased cleanliness protocols; and cash-free payments.

For more information and to purchase timed-entry tickets, please visit the tickets page .

PRIVATE VIEW

Thursday, June 24, 2021 | 5pm – 10pm

GENERAL ENTRY

Friday, June 25, 2021 | 12pm – 8pm

Saturday, June 26, 2021 | 11am – 8pm

Sunday, June 27, 2021 | 11am - 6pm

LOCATION

ROW DTLA - 777 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90021

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers both through in-person events and online. Each fair presents more than 90 artists chosen by a selection committee of art experts, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from emerging artists. Since 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, with fairs based in the UK, US and Australia. Unlike “other” fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 100,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com.

About ROW DTLA

ROW DTLA is located on the edge of the expanding Arts District in Downtown Los Angeles. First known as the LA Terminal Market, ROW DTLA was built from 1917 to 1923 along the Southern Pacific Railroad and continues to be a major hub for the distribution of produce across the region. The thirty-acre district and its historic, industrial series of buildings have evolved into a walkable urban environment comprised of a unique and highly curated collective of restaurants, retail shops, creative office workspaces, galleries, event venues, and an abundance of amenities amid nearly two million square feet of space. ROW DTLA’s scope and scale cater to a forward-thinking creative community, while preserving the inherent character of this historic, evolving area. From murals displayed throughout the property to previous artists in residencies and campaigns like Call for Artists, ROW DTLA is a consistent supporter of the arts. For more information on ROW DTLA please visit www.rowdtla.com.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Mia Mendez

Director, Public Relations

mia.mendez@leafgroup.com