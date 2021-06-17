InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Hugh Rogers, CEO of XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of an exclusive The Bell2Bell Podcast interview with Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director of life sciences technology accelerator XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: XPHY) (OTCQB: XPHYF) (FSE: 4XT).



During the interview with IBN’s Communications Director Jonathan Keim, Rogers offered an operational update, discussing the company’s most recent achievements and future plans. XPhyto Therapeutics recently obtained European approval and launched an effective 25-minute PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test for COVID-19, with an initial focus on the German market and several other initiatives underway.

“This is an exciting time for the company. We’ve taken this product from invention to prototype to validation to commercial approval in about ten months,” Rogers said. He explained that the company’s 25-minute COVID-19 RT-PCR test (Covid-ID Lab) sits between a rapid antigen test and a centralized automated high-throughput PCR, offering diagnostic quality, fast results and ease of administration at point of care, whether that is a medical clinic, a pharmacy, a cruise ship turnover or airport, or any mobile testing center.

Following the CE-IVD approval (European certification) of the test, the company is focused on commercialization in Germany, with a footprint in Austria, while also conducting a number of other initiatives. One such initiative is in Israel, where XPhyto is looking to obtain approval for its Covid-ID Lab, as that market could also serve as a launching point to a number of Middle Eastern countries. “There is certainly no shortage of opportunities, particularly close to Europe,” Rogers added.

XPhyto’s CEO then discussed the recent addition of Manfred Buchberger as Head of Corporate Development at wholly owned German subsidiary XP Diagnostics GmbH. Buchberger was formerly global head of sales and CEO of a major European diagnostics and analytics company, which he helped grow from a couple of million dollars a year to nearly $1 billion in revenue. “He is an expert in his field, and we’re very fortunate to have him on board,” Rogers explained. “He is leading our product launch and sales initiatives and we’re just very happy to have him involved and looking to expand his role in the near future.”

When asked to comment on how XPhyto became a $150-million-dollar company listed on three different exchanges, Rogers underlined that his organization has evolved significantly and is now something of a technology accelerator/incubator making early-stage investments and always looking for low-cost or value-driven investment opportunities, with scalability platform technologies and largely driven by its scientific network. That means easier access to opportunities before anyone else, as well as securing further opportunities by virtue of the company’s success so far, he said.

“I think we’ve demonstrated now that we can take a product to market in a very short period of time, we have a pipeline of diagnostics products, we have a drug formulation business, as well as a psychotropic or psychedelic medicines program,” Rogers explained. “So, a lot of exciting opportunities, certainly timely, and the fact that we can move very quickly and allocate capital very effectively and quickly is helping our growth plans.”

Detailing its drug formulation program, Rogers discussed the acquisition of Vektor Pharma TF, a thin film drug formulator based in Germany. “They have about 20+ scientists working there, and their focus is both transdermal drug delivery systems and oral dissolvables; for example, sublingual dissolvable strips, buccal dissolvable formulas,” he said.

Rogers added that XPhyto and Vektor have four pilot studies planned for this year and have already completed a first one in Q1 successfully for their lead product, a Parkinson’s transdermal drug delivery system for Rotigotine. He explained that this is a generic product, and that they have a number of hybrid generic products in the pipeline as well.

“This goes back to our investment strategy – Vektor really has scalable opportunities, so for relatively low costs in the generic or hybrid generic space, we can develop a drug formula using existing API, possibly an existing drug platform such as transdermal, or maybe a hybrid situation where we’ve reformulated in a new delivery system,” Rogers added. “But, in any case, it’s low cost to market, we don’t have to establish safety or efficacy of this particular compound or focus on the drug formulation side.”

The XPhyto CEO concluded the interview reiterating that this was an exciting time for the company, with multiple opportunities ahead, and underlined that he was looking forward to making more announcements on that front later this year.

