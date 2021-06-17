Fabletics Named Official Active Lifestyle Partner of Tough Mudder

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics today announced it has been named the official active lifestyle partner of Tough Mudder. As part of the strategic partnership through 2022, Fabletics will offer its premium quality activewear to the more than 6 million members of the Tough Mudder community through a series of retail pop-up shops, custom apparel and experiential offerings.



Founded in 2010 with the launch of the Tough Mudder obstacle course event series, Tough Mudder is a leading global sports and active lifestyle brand. With more than 6 million participants, the company hosts more than 130 challenges and endurance events annually in 19 countries. This year, the North American Tough Mudder event series will feature more than 125,000 participants, and more than 20 event weekends across the continent.

“This exciting partnership will allow Fabletics to engage a brand new community, one built on teamwork and overcoming obstacles. Teaming up with an organization dedicated to health, wellness and fitness aligns perfectly with Fabletics’ ongoing commitment to create a fully integrated health and wellness experience,” says Adam Goldenberg, CEO for Fabletics. “We look forward to collaborating with this passionate community on the course to bring the Fabletics experience to Mudder Nation.”

"Fabletics and Tough Mudder are truly a perfect fit," said Tough Mudder CEO Kyle McLaughlin. "As two brands who are committed to getting people moving, celebrating diversity and making fitness and fashion accessible and inclusive, we're excited about our future together."

As a part of this partnership, Fabletics will bring custom apparel to Tough Mudder events through the appearance of onsite pop-up shops. Currently, Fabletics plans to participate in several events for the 2021 and 2022 Tough Mudder seasons, which will also include exclusive onsite experiences curated for participants.

This partnership follows an already momentous year for Fabletics as it has expanded deeper into fitness. Early in 2021, the brand launched Fabletics FIT, a new app with hundreds of on-demand workouts, meditations and more. The brand also recently announced it plans to open 24 new store locations across the U.S. in 2021 as part of a retail expansion strategy, many of which feature fitness experiences powered by Fabletics’ exclusive partnership with Hydrow, the immersive at-home rower with live and on-demand athlete-led workouts.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013, Fabletics brings the fashion-house approach into the activewear space by fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life. The brand’s spirit of inclusivity guides its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. New women’s styles drop every week in sizes XXS-4X and men’s styles drop every month in sizes XS-XXL. See and shop the collections in the US, Canada, most of Europe and at the brand’s 52 state-of-the-art retail stores. To experience the full selection of activewear, accessories, shoes and more, visit fabletics.com. Fabletics is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

