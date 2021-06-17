Inbound Logistics Recognizes GlobalTranz as a Green Supply Chain Partner for 2021

PHOENIX, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC., a leading technology-enabled third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, announced today that Inbound Logistics chose the company as a Green Supply Chain Partner honoree for 2021.



GlobalTranz is one of 75 companies to be selected by Inbound Logistics as a green supply chain management and logistics partner, chosen for its leadership and commitment to supply chain sustainability. Inbound Logistics is a prominent publication in the supply chain and logistics industry, covering supply chain processes and business operations.

As part of its Customer Solutions offering, GlobalTranz works with customers to develop unique approaches to achieving their sustainability goals and optimizing their supply chains. For example, the team analyzes shipment data to identify opportunities for consolidation and increased operational efficiency to help clients achieve profitability and their sustainability targets. The team uses the data to provide detailed transportation routing optimization strategies that can reduce the number of trucks that customers use on an annual basis and thereby their environmental impact in terms of transportation miles, fuel usage and carbon emissions.

GlobalTranz’s work with a consumer goods manufacturer reduced annual truckload shipments by an estimated 30.4%, thereby creating an estimated reduction of:

26 million fewer miles driven

Five million fewer gallons in diesel fuel usage

58,000 fewer tons of carbon dioxide emissions



“GlobalTranz solutions apply to a range of business goals, from efficiency to consumer satisfaction, but we are especially proud that our work can reduce environmental impact,” said Bob Farrell, Chairman and CEO of GlobalTranz. “Recognition from Inbound Logistics for our work to develop green supply chains represents our dedication to our customers and helping them hit their sustainability goals.”

In addition to GlobalTranz’s work with customers, the company demonstrates its commitment to corporate responsibility through its CORE Green Team, a program dedicated to reducing the environmental impact of its day-to-day business and working outside the community to protect our natural environment. Initiatives include recycling programs, sustainable procurement, paperless processes, energy efficient offices with automated and motion detection lighting and electricity use, and community clean-up events. GlobalTranz offers employees 32 hours of paid volunteer time to devote to philanthropic and environmental sustainability causes.

