LiveWire Ergogenics Announces Successful Closing of its Fully Subscribed Regulation A Offering

Anaheim, CA, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring, managing and licensing special purpose real estate properties conducive to producing high-quality, handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California, announced today that its Regulation A Offering (“the Offering”) qualified by the SEC on September 9, 2020 has been fully subscribed for the maximum offering amount and accordingly has been closed.



Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire states, “We are pleased to announce that based on the very strong participation in our Offering, we have successfully closed out the Offering after reaching the maximum offering amount. Early in the process, the Company had already amended the Offering and increased the offering share price, responding to the strong interest in our vision, and reflecting the increasing value created by meeting crucial milestones of our business plan. The Company is utilizing the funds raised to accelerate the development of the Estrella Ranch project and support the preparation and continuing build-out by our affiliate company Estrella River Farms to create the world’s first Estate Grown Weedery ™.”

About LiveWire Ergogenics Inc.

The Company is focused on acquiring, managing, and licensing well qualified cannabis real estate locations to establish fully compliant and permitted facilities for the production of cannabis-based products and to establish services for the state-wide distribution of these products in California. This includes the development and licensing of high-quality organic cannabinoid-based products and services and the creation of the high-quality "Estrella Weedery" brand. LiveWire Ergogenics does not produce, sell, or distribute products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substance Act. For more information about LiveWire Ergogenics, visit www.livewireergogenics.com. For non-material updates, follow LiveWire Ergogenics on Twitter @livewireLVVV, or go to www.stockwatchindex.com/livewire-ergogenics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, the Company's Social Media postings and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.