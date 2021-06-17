InvenSense Barometric Sensor First to Achieve NextNav Certified Status

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav, the leader in 3D geolocation, today announced that the ICP-10111 barometric sensor from InvenSense, a TDK group company, is the first to achieve NextNav Certified status. The NextNav Certified process independently verifies the InvenSense sensor accuracy measurements, providing strong performance assurance for hardware manufacturers utilizing the certified components.



Over the certification program, the InvenSense ICP-10111 was subjected to a rigorous testing regiment jointly designed by InvenSense and NextNav engineers. Using real-world data-sets based on proven devices operating on NextNav’s nationwide network of altitude stations, the sensor components were tested in a variety of operational scenarios.

“TDK barometric pressure sensors deliver highly accurate altitude measurements to meet emerging application needs such as E911,” said Uday Mudoi, Director of Product Marketing at InvenSense, a TDK group company. “The NextNav certification of ICP-10111 provides our end customers with the proof points of the accuracy and reliability of our pressure sensors.”

Launched this year, the NextNav Certified program develops standardized performance metrics for barometric sensors operating in mobile devices to improve the accuracy of vertical location services across various industry applications. By engaging directly with component manufacturers to rigorously test sensors in real world operating scenarios, NextNav Certified supports these manufacturers in measuring performance against higher standards, ultimately benefiting wireless phones, wearables and other devices. The program provides an industry-wide benchmark which device manufacturers, wireless carriers, and other stakeholders can use to ensure the quality and reliability of barometric components.

“3D location works best when every piece of the data chain is optimized for ideal performance,” said Dan Hight, VP Business Development and Partnerships. “Through NextNav Certified we’re making an industry wide effort to improve both the quality of sensors and the altitude data they produce. To have InvenSense as our first NextNav Certified partner marks a landmark step in this process for creating a better location ecosystem.”

The InvenSense ICP-10111 is part of the SmartPressure™ family of barometric pressure sensors using innovative capacitive MEMS architecture to deliver lower power consumption and lower noise than competing technologies. The SmartPressure products can measure height change as small as 5 cm, less than the height of a single stair step. The ICP-10111 model offers ultra-low noise at the lowest power, enabling industry-leading relative accuracy, sensor throughput, and temperature stability. The combination of high accuracy, low power, and temperature stability in a small footprint enables higher performance barometric pressure sensing for sports activity identification, mobile indoor/outdoor navigation, and altitude-hold in drones. The ICP-10111 sensor is the first of many SmartPressure models that InvenSense intends to run through the NextNav Certified program. More information on the ICP-10111 and the full lineup of SmartPressure products from InvenSense can be found at https://invensense.tdk.com/smartpressure/ .

About NextNav

NextNav brings new dimensions to geolocation. NextNav Pinnacle uses highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services so they reflect the 3D world around us. Our revolutionary TerraPoiNT system keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) services in the absence of GPS. With carrier-grade dependability and a nationwide service footprint, NextNav is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services.

For more information, visit NextNav.com , follow @NextNav on Twitter, or find us on LinkedIn .

About InvenSense

InvenSense, Inc., a TDK group company, is a world leading provider of MEMS sensor platforms. InvenSense’s vision of Sensing Everything® targets the consumer electronics and industrial areas with integrated Motion, Sound, and Ultrasonic solutions. InvenSense’s solutions combine MEMS (micro electrical mechanical systems) sensors, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses, microphones, and ultrasonic 3D-sensing with proprietary algorithms and firmware that intelligently process, synthesize, and calibrate the output of sensors, maximizing performance and accuracy. InvenSense’s motion tracking, ultrasonic, audio, fingerprint, location platforms and services can be found in Mobile, Wearables, Smart Home, Industrial, Automotive, and IoT products. InvenSense became part of the MEMS Sensors Business Group within the newly formed Sensor Systems Business Company of TDK Corporation in 2017. In February of 2018, Chirp Microsystems joined the InvenSense family through its acquisition by TDK. InvenSense is headquartered in San Jose, California and has offices worldwide. For more information, go to invensense.tdk.com .

