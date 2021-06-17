Hanover Opens VIP Waitlist for Two New Multifamily Properties in Houston’s Autry Park

HOUSTON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston-based developer Hanover Company is set to begin preleasing two new, refined apartment communities under construction as part of Autry Park, a vast mixed-use development project along Buffalo Bayou in Houston, this summer. VIP waitlists for Hanover Autry Park, a 23-story high-rise with 324 units, and Hanover Parkview, an 8-story mid-rise with 422 units, are now open.



With the unique location and caliber of Hanover properties, high demand is to be expected. Both properties feature the exceptional resort-caliber amenities, unprecedented finishes, and legendary service of Hanover apartments. Generous open concept living spaces with chef-styled kitchens, spa-like bathrooms, and oversized walk-in closets blend with impressive community amenities to create an urban living experience far beyond just a place to live.

The luxury multi-family and retail buildings, expected to be completed fall 2021, is Phase 1 of a three-phase masterplan for the 14-acre Autry Park district, a joint venture between Hanover and developer Lionstone Investments. Designed as a walkable urban village, Autry Park will consist of five towers with best-in-class residential, Class A office space, select retail, and green space. The upscale destination connects Houston’s nearby River Oaks to downtown, the Galleria, and Montrose and opens a spectacular gateway to Buffalo Bayou Park.

Preleasing of Hanover Autry Park, 811 Buffalo Park Drive, and Hanover Parkview, 3737 Cogdell Street, is expected mid-summer. Visit the websites at www.hanoverautrypark.com and www.hanoverparkview.com to learn more and join the VIP List.

About Hanover: With more than three decades of experience and over 62,000 units, Hanover Company based in Houston, Texas, is among the most active private real estate companies in the country. As a vertically integrated company, it has expertise in acquisitions, development, and management of high-quality multi-family residential properties nationwide. The organization operates by its mission statement to provide a superior living experience at superior value for residents. For information, visit www.hanoverco.com.

Contact:

Brooke Dollen

Director of Marketing & Property Openings

info@hanoverautrypark.com