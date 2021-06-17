Dentakay: Why Are Dental Implants in Turkey Cheap?

ISTANBUL, Turkey, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the last decade as prices for dental Implants continue to increase in countries like the UK and the USA, more and more patients are finding refuge in Turkey's affordable industry. The affordable prices and the high quality of treatment contributed to Turkey's popularity as the number one destination for cosmetic dentistry in general and dental Implants in particular.



Nevertheless, if you are only hearing about this now, here is what you need to know about Turkey's affordable dental implants.

It’s Subjective

Whether dental implants in Turkey are affordable or not is a matter of perspective. For foreigners earning their money in dollar or euro, dental Implants in Turkey would be very budget friendly. On the other hand, Turkish citizens who earn their money in Turkey will find it to be otherwise. So while 2,500 dollars for a procedure may seem like an insignificant sum to you, compared to the mean wages in Turkey most locals will perceive these costs differently.



Purchasing Power Parity

Another aspect to consider as well is the purchasing power parity or PPP. This concept refers to the amount of money required to achieve the same basket of goods in different countries. Therefore, between the USA and Turkey the PPP ratio is 1.451, which means that resources in Turkey are cheaper. It takes less to manufacture dental Implants in Turkey than it would abroad.



Local Manufacturing of Medical Equipment

In addition to having a lower PPP to countries like the USA, Turkey also manufactures its medical equipment. In a broader sense, this cuts out import and export taxes, logistics, and shipping fees.

All these factors then play a huge role in reducing the costs of treatment in Turkey.



The Takeaway



Dental implants in Turkey are very affordable, but that is not the only reason driving thousands of patients to visit the country every month. The quality of the medical care and the excellence delivered to patients has allowed Turkey to rise and maintain its rank as the world's biggest destination for dental implants.



Contact: Dentakay

moudja@akaylife.com



As one of the biggest dentistry centres in Turkey, Dentakay provides cutting-edge technologies such as immediate implants. Luxury services that would make your trip to Turkey a breeze, deluxe accommodation, and professional interpretation to help you communicate with your doctor. You can check their website, https://dentakay.com/.

