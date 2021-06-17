Intrommune Therapeutics to Present at BIO Digital 2021

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrommune Therapeutics, a New York-based clinical stage biotechnology company developing a patient-friendly treatment platform for peanut and other food allergies, announced today that it will be presenting at BIO Digital 2021. The event will be live June 10-11 & 14-18, 2021.



Michael Nelson, JD, Co-Founder and CEO will provide an overview of Intrommune’s core technology for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. The presentation will focus on lead product INT301, Intrommune’s peanut allergy treatment administered daily through the brushing of teeth, and the oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) platform upon which the treatment is based.

“Considering the amount of progress we have made over the last year, we are very excited to be participating in the 2021 virtual BIO Digital meeting,” said Michael Nelson, CEO, Intrommune Therapeutics. “The initiation of our phase I trial of INT301 for peanut allergic patients marks a significant accomplishment in our timeline, and represents a milestone toward our ultimate goal of developing safe and effective options for food allergy sufferers so they and their loved ones can live their lives without fear.”

Registered attendees can view Mr. Nelson’s corporate overview here, and can arrange partnering meetings with Intrommune using the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system. Requests for virtual partner meetings can be made here.

About Peanut and Other Food Allergies

Food allergies affect more than 220 million people, including approximately 32 million people in the U.S. Management of food allergies currently focuses on avoidance of exposure to triggering foods, though often such foods, including peanuts, are common ingredients in food products and therefore difficult to avoid. Many people with peanut allergy are accidentally exposed and experience potentially life-threatening reactions, including anaphylaxis, each year. Unfortunately, food allergy remains an area of tremendous unmet medical need.

About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy™

Oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) uses a specially formulated toothpaste to stabilize and deliver allergenic proteins to immunologically active areas of the oral cavity with the greatest potential for allergy desensitization. Success with allergy immunotherapy hinges on consistent exposure of a patient’s immune system to gradually “desensitize” the patient to the specific allergy trigger over time. OMIT promises advantages over other approaches to allergy immunotherapy due to its targeted delivery, simplified administration, and support of reliable, long-term adherence.

About Intrommune Therapeutics

Intrommune, dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of people with food allergy, is developing the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment platform for food allergies. OMIT is a long-term, patient-friendly, disease-modifying solution for the greater than 220 million people, including 32 million people in the U.S., who suffer from life-altering food allergies. Intrommune’s lead product, INT301, has entered phase 1 clinical trials and is expected to be a safe, effective and convenient therapy for patients who suffer from peanut allergy.

For more information on Intrommune Therapeutics, please visit http://www.intrommune.com

