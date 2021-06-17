Global Restaurant Management Software Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2027

New York, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Restaurant Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032773/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Front End Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.2% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Accounting & Cash Flow segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $922 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.3% CAGR

- The Restaurant Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$922 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 11.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.

- Purchasing & Inventory Management Segment to Record 12.2% CAGR

- In the global Purchasing & Inventory Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$304.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$650.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Bacon

Breadcrumb

Brigade

Comcash

CrunchTime

Epicor

HotSchedules

Lavu

Marketman

Ordyx

PeachWorks

ReServe Interactive

Schedulefly

Toast POS

TouchBistro







